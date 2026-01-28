Bit Digital Reaffirms Long-Term Investment in WhiteFiber Shares

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") today reaffirmed its long-term investment in WhiteFiber, Inc. ("WhiteFiber" or "WYFI") and confirmed that it will not sell any of its WhiteFiber shares in any secondary offering or other discretionary disposition during 2026.

Following WhiteFiber's initial public offering in August 2025, Bit Digital continues to own approximately 27 million shares of WhiteFiber. On February 2, 2026, the IPO lockup period for Bit Digital's WhiteFiber shares will expire. As previously stated on the Company's November 2025 earnings call, Bit Digital views its investment in WhiteFiber as a core strategic holding and will not sell any of its WYFI shares during 2026 following the expiration of the IPO lockup. From time to time, the Company may engage in limited treasury or risk-management activities, including derivative transactions, in the ordinary course of corporate finance. Any such activities would be undertaken with the intention of maintaining Bit Digital's long-term ownership position in WhiteFiber and are not intended to represent a monetization of its WhiteFiber investment.

Sam Tabar, Chief Executive Officer of Bit Digital, commented:

"As WhiteFiber's IPO lockup approaches expiration, we want to reaffirm what we previously communicated to investors. WhiteFiber is central to our long-term strategy and represents our core exposure to AI infrastructure, alongside our Ethereum-focused digital asset platform. Our continued ownership reflects strong alignment with WhiteFiber's other shareholders and underscores our confidence in the company's long-term growth."

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital is a publicly traded digital asset platform focused on Ethereum-native treasury and staking strategies. The Company began accumulating and staking ETH in 2022 and now operates one of the largest institutional Ethereum staking infrastructures globally. Bit Digital's platform includes advanced validator operations, institutional-grade custody, active protocol governance, and yield optimization. Through strategic partnerships across the Ethereum ecosystem, Bit Digital aims to deliver exposure to secure, scalable, and compliant access to onchain yield. Bit Digital also holds a majority equity stake in WhiteFiber (Nasdaq: WYFI), a leading AI infrastructure provider and HPC solutions. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (Annual Report) and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any Current Reports on Form 8-K. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding WYFI shares held by BTBT and WYFI's long-term growth. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.