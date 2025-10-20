BIT Mining Limited to Begin Trading Under New Name "SOLAI Limited" and New Ticker Symbol "SLAI" Effective October 20, 2025

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company, today announced that effective at the opening of trading on Monday, October 20, 2025, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new name, "SOLAI Limited," and new ticker symbol, "SLAI."

In connection with the name change and ticker symbol change, no action is required from current shareholders and the Company's CUSIP number will remain the same.

This rebrand reflects the Company's recent strategic pivot into artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. By utilizing its expertise in blockchain and data infrastructure, the Company seeks to improve on-chain efficiency and broaden its presence within Solana and other blockchain ecosystems, thereby continuing to deliver value for its shareholders.

Historical trading data of the Company's ADSs prior to October 20, 2025 may not yet be available on certain third-party websites and apps when searching for "SOLAI Limited" and/or "SLAI", in which case such data may temporarily be found under "BIT Mining Limited" and/or "BTCM".

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining Limited (to be renamed SOLAI Limited) (NYSE: BTCM) (to be changed to SLAI), is a technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company expanding from its foundation in crypto mining to build a blockchain-based ecosystem spanning AI, stablecoins and payment infrastructure, and Solana treasury and staking operations-supporting use cases across institutional settlement, commerce, consumer payments, and AI-native agent transactions. By leveraging its blockchain and data infrastructure expertise, BIT Mining aims to enhance on-chain efficiency and expand participation across Solana and other blockchain ecosystems.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's future strategies and the intended benefits of such strategies, are or contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

