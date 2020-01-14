Bit5ive, The Authority In Bitcoin Mining, Is Appointed Official Distribution Partner Of Bitmain, The Multinational Fabless Hardware Manufacturer

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the global leaders in cryptocurrency mining and innovative turnkey solutions, Bit5ive LLC has been named official distribution partner of Bitmain , the industry-leading fabless manufacturer in computing chips, distributing antminers to over 30 countries in Latin and Central America plus the Caribbean. Those countries include Paraguay, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Uruguay, Mexico and more.

"After having just produced and deployed the most efficient and successful infrastructure for crypto mining hardware, the POD5 and Power Skid 2.5, to the bitcoin marketplace, we are pleased to announce our distribution partnership with Bitmain and assist in their global expansion plans to Latin America," states Bit5ive CEO and Founder, Robert Collazo. "Our Miami-based headquarters and ties with the Latin American market allows us to easily distribute and support the warranty of the equipment of Bitmain's hardware," adds Collazo.

Founded in 2013, Bitmain Technology Holding Company ("Bitmain") is a multinational semiconductor and finance company with state-of-the-art IC design capabilities that transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Headquartered in Haidian District, Beijing, Bitmain has research and development centers in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States, and leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide - Antpool.com and BTC.com .

Having just presented at this years laBITconf in Uruguay as Bitmain's official distribution partner on December 12 and 13, Bit5ive shared the stage with other industry players and top speakers from more than 20 countries. Not just a conference but a whole experience, laBITconf is one of the most anticipated annual meetings for all players in the bitcoin and blockchain industry. Additionally, Bitmain hosted a convention in Miami for its 50 most valuable players the weekend of December 15 at the W South Beach where Bit5ive's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Antonio Oliveira, was invited to present the POD5 model as well as announce Bit5ive's distribution partnership with Bitmain. Jihan Wu, cofounder and CEO of Bitmain, made himself available through video conference in which he explained the future of Bitmain.

"South America continues to be an important region for the cryptocurrency mining sector. Our collaboration with Bit5ive will help us to build on the relationships we have with the mining community on-the-ground and instill trust in the sales process of Antminers," says Antiminer Sales Director of NCSA, Irene Gao.

Bit5ive is a leader in crypto currency data centers with several projects currently developing in the United States. Bit5ive's success lies in its commitment to its clients, hailing from a variety of industries and professions. Bit5ive's corporate headquarters are based in Miami, Florida, serving as a management hub for its data centers, sales and customer service. For more information on Bit5ive, please visit www.Bit5ive.com or email info@Bit5ive.com .

