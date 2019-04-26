Bitauto Provides Clarification Statement on Yiche Life

BEIJING, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitauto Holdings Limited ("Bitauto" or the "Company") (NYSE: BITA), a leading provider of internet content & marketing services, and transaction services for China's fast-growing automotive industry, today provides its clarification on the recent news with respect to an entity named Beijing Yiche Life Auto Chain Service Co., Ltd. ("Yiche Life")[1] According to the news, Yiche Life was imposed an administrative warning by the People's Bank of China due to certain misconduct. Bitauto clarifies that the Company is not affiliated or related with Yiche Life, and intends to seek protection of its intellectual property rights associated with Bitauto's name and brand through trademark protection and anti-competition laws in the People's Republic of China.

[1] The English name is not official and is translated based on the entity's Chinese name.

