bitBiome and Bluestem Biosciences Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Accelerate Bioproduction of Renewable Chemicals

Bluestem Biosciences is expanding its partnership with bitBiome to design improved enzymes for Bluestem's novel biochemical pathway for the commercial biomanufacturing of acrylic acid

The collaboration between bitBiome's enzyme discovery and Bluestem's yeast technology resulted in the deployment of a novel enzyme that will accelerate the commercial production of biochemicals for consumer and industrial products

This enzyme discovery will be succeeded by plans to rapidly improve enzyme performance in order to advance the development of Bluestem's sustainable and cost competitive bio-production pathway

PALO ALTO, Calif. and OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bitBiome, Inc., a biotechnology company unlocking the potential of our planet's microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy, and Bluestem Biosciences, a renewable chemicals company leveraging anaerobic fermentation for the biomanufacturing of commodity chemicals, entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement to accelerate discovery and development of enzymes for the bio-based production of key chemicals, previously synthesized from petrochemical sources.

Innovations that could redefine our approach to environmental challenges and resource utilization are key to eliminating our dependence on petroleum and foreign-based markets. The bio-based production of Bluestem's target chemicals that are ubiquitously utilized worldwide would represent a huge step forward in the realization of the bioeconomy in the Midwest United States integrating across global chemical supply chains.

"We are extremely excited to work with Bluestem Biosciences on the development of their bio-based solutions as a response to the growing need to move away from petrochemical resources. Their commitment to advancing these key products while reducing their carbon intensity and maintaining their commitment to the agricultural community of the US Midwest aligns clearly with bitBiome's core mission to shape the bioeconomy with our unique technology and products powered by microbes," stated Yuji Suzuki, CEO of bitBiome.

Bluestem Biosciences' decarbonized chemical platform will positively impact climate, rural agricultural economies, and United States' supply chains, building a bio-based chemical future, all while delivering a cost-competitive product. bitBiome will utilize their in silico modeling techniques combined with their expansive knowledge of bio- and chem-informatics to both identify key enzymes for use in Bluestem's strains, but also to modify and enhance enzymatic capabilities to drive more efficient production of their key product.

"Bluestem is encouraged to expand our relationship with bitBiome to continue bringing their world-class protein engineering and design expertise to our R&D platform. This partnership will continue to accelerate our mission at Bluestem, which is to manufacture new, sustainable, and cost competitive bio-based products," said Jared Wenger, PhD, CSO and Co-Founder of Bluestem.

About bitBiome, Inc.

bitBiome is a biotechnology company unlocking the full potential of our planet's microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy. bitBiome's platform is built on their proprietary single-cell microbial genome analysis technology, bit-MAP ®, which has enabled the creation of bit-GEM: an extensive and groundbreakingly diverse microbial database of over 2 billion sequences, sourced primarily from environmental samples and containing sequences not present in public databases. Leveraging their expertise in bioinformatics and machine learning, the company also offers a comprehensive enzyme discovery and engineering platform, bit-QED, which encompasses the identification, assessment, and modification of enzymes through wet lab evaluation and directed evolution. bitBiome is committed to improving existing biomanufacturing industries and creating new ones by delivering sequences and enzymes that cannot be found anywhere else. To learn more about bitBiome's platform and services, visit bitbiome.bio.

Contact: [email protected]

About Bluestem Biosciences

Bluestem Biosciences is designing biology for the sustainable production of chemicals through the innovative use of anaerobic fermentation and novel yeast technology. Bluestem technology will allow for the commercial biomanufacturing of a key building block molecule, strategically positioning the company to transition the $25 billion acrylates market. Bluestem's chemical platform is designed for the utilization of existing Midwest infrastructure and agriculture to drive rural revitalization with our partner communities. Founded in 2022 by Billy Hagstrom, Tyler Autera and Jared Wenger; Bluestem will make chemicals from organisms, not oil. Bluestem is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

SOURCE bitBiome