bitBiome and Tojo Vikas Announce Strategic Collaboration in Sustainable Flavor & Fragrance Biomanufacturing

TOKYO and NEW DELHI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bitBiome, Inc., a pioneering force in the field of discovery, design and engineering of novel bio-manufacturing processes, today announced a strategic joint development and commercialization collaboration with Tojo Vikas International Pvt. Ltd., a leading global ingredient supplier with decades of experience in the flavor and fragrance industry.

Under the collaboration, bitBiome and Tojo Vikas will jointly identify, develop, and commercialize selected strategic products for applications in flavors and fragrances. The partnership brings together complementary strengths: Tojo Vikas' unparalleled market knowledge, customer relationships, and long-standing expertise in ingredient commercialization, combined with bitBiome's differentiated biotechnology platform for discovering and producing novel synthetic biological solutions including enzymes, proteins, strains and ingredients.

bitBiome has developed a proprietary technology stack that integrates the world's largest microbial sequence database with state-of-the-art enzyme & proprietary strain engineering, and process development capabilities with scaled bio-manufacturing. This platform enables efficient access to novel and affordable biological solutions.

"Collaborations like this reflect our belief that meaningful innovation happens when advanced biology meets real market insight," said Yuji Suzuki, CEO of bitBiome. "By combining our discovery and biomanufacturing technologies with Tojo Vikas' deep understanding of the flavor and fragrance market, we aim to accelerate the development of impactful, commercially relevant solutions. This partnership will be another critical step in focusing the bitBiome platform into products."

Tojo Vikas brings decades of ingredient supply experience and a strong global footprint across flavor and fragrance markets, enabling rapid translation of technical innovation into real-world applications.

"This collaboration reinforces our commitment to advancing next-generation ingredients through innovative but common-sense manufacturing approaches," said Vikas Rishi, Managing Director of Tojo Vikas International Pvt. Ltd. "Working closely with bitBiome allows us to jointly shape development programs that are both technologically robust and commercially aligned with market needs while addressing the sustainable manufacture of these ingredients."

This collaboration underscores the growing role of biotechnology in enabling sustainable, scalable and yet affordable solutions for the flavor and fragrance industry and reflects a shared vision to drive innovation through strategic partnership.

About Tojo Vikas International Pvt. Ltd.

Tojo Vikas International Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global supplier of ingredients to the flavor and fragrance industry. With decades of experience and deep market expertise, Tojo Vikas partners with customers worldwide to deliver high-quality, innovative ingredient solutions.

Tojo had seen the need for sustainable molecules in the F&F space in 2015 and was a pioneer in setting up biotech research facilities in India to answer that need.

Tojo's new Green Shoots facility in Bangaluru will propel the biotech research from shake flask to production level validation, with imbedded capabilities in bioinformatics, strain engineering, and all downstream separation technologies

The New Center of Excellence in Badlapur, Maharashtra focuses on Green Chemistry with a focus on a reduction in carbon footprint in aroma chemicals.

Tojo's manufacturing facilities are in the following locations:

Ghaziabad, India – Separations

Wadiware, Maharashtra- Fermentation Plant I

Dindori, Nashik - Fermentation (food)-Plant II

To learn more about Tojo's services and operations, visit www.tojovikas.com

Contact: [email protected]

About bitBiome

bitBiome is a biotechnology company unlocking the full potential of our planet's microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy. bitBiome's platform is built on their proprietary single-cell microbial genome analysis technology, bit-MAP ®, which has enabled the creation of bit-GEM: an extensive and groundbreakingly diverse and growing microbial database of over 2.5 billion sequences, predominantly containing sequences not present in public databases. Leveraging their expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning and dominant use of AI technologies, the company practices a comprehensive enzyme discovery and enzyme, pathway and proprietary strain engineering platform, bit-QED, to rapidly develop and affordably manufacture bio-based products. bitBiome is committed to improving existing biomanufacturing industries and creating new ones by delivering unique nature-inspired bio-based products that cannot be enabled elsewhere.

To learn more about bitBiome's platform and services, visit www.bitbiome.bio.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE bitBiome