Bitboy Crypto is Dead, Relaunches as Discover Crypto

After parting ways with Ben Armstrong, Bitboy Crypto sets its sights on the future

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIT Network , a team of creators focused on crypto and Web3 entertainment and education, today announced a significant shift: the Bitboy Crypto brand is dead and is proudly relaunching as Discover Crypto .

The channel will be led by a fresh roster of talent alongside some familiar faces, and focus on key areas impacting the Bitcoin, crypto and blockchain ecosystem. It'll cover everything from macro market analysis to institutional adoption, regulation, and industry trends, building legitimacy and trust among its global audience of more than 2 million.

After HIT Network and Ben Armstrong, aka Bitboy Crypto, recently parted ways, the company's leadership felt it was time to hit the reset button on the brand and focus on embracing a new era.

"As the crypto industry matures, we should too, and that's the idea behind Discover Crypto," said TJ Shedd, CEO of Discover Crypto. "This is a pivotal moment for us: it's more than a rebrand – we're committing to offering compelling, educational and engaging content that moves the industry forward, not backward."

Going forward, Discover Crypto will continue to broadcast live shows twice daily at 10:30 am and 4:00 pm Eastern Time, offering viewers the latest insights and updates in the cryptoverse. In addition to the flagship live shows, Discover Crypto makes daily documentary and vlog-style content that offers in-depth analysis and breaking news on what is happening in the world of Bitcoin, crypto and beyond. In the coming weeks, the channel will also unveil a brand new set, additional high-profile hosts, and a steady drumbeat of new industry-leading guests.

"We're confident that 2024 will be a breakout year for Bitcoin and crypto adoption, and now's the time for us to harness that optimism to better serve our community and reach new audiences," said Shedd. "We look forward to what the future holds and are excited for this next era as Discover Crypto."

About Discover Crypto

Discover Crypto, formerly known as Bitboy Crypto, is a leading crypto content provider within HIT Network. The network is dedicated to offering professional insights and thought-provoking discussions about Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Web3 and the future of finance. Discover Crypto is committed to shaping the future of crypto media and providing a platform for meaningful conversations in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

