Bitcade: CoinGeek pops-up with another amazing Bitcoin Arcade in Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland, June 7, 2022, 7-10pm, at ESPORT SPOT (ESPOT)

WARSAW, Poland, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Play games and win stuff at ESPOT in Warsaw on June 7, 7pm. Courtesy of CoinGeek, the news portal for all things blockchain and original protocol Bitcoin (BSV), the event is free to enter on a first come, first served basis. Gamers will have the chance to leave the night with more than they started with.

The onsite demos will be play-to-earn specialists CryptoFights and Haste Arcade. On the more practical side, gamers can check HandCash if they want to start their Bitcoin journey with the best wallet in the business and followed by picking and owning an NFT pet dog with Duro Dogs (think CryptoKitties that actually works).

In essence Bitcade is a chance to be fully immersed in all the things that blockchain technology can offer in real life, not in the future, but right now.

