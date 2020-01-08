Bitcasino Celebrates Company's 6th Birthday Bash With Spectacular Crypto Giveaway

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first licensed Bitcoin-led casino operator, Bitcasino.io, is celebrating its 6th birthday with giveaways and rewards throughout January. Bitcasino has grown massively over the last six years and wants to give back to its loyal, and ever-growing fan base.

Six years of success

Bitcasino

Since Bitcasino exploded onto the Bitcoin casino scene back in 2014, it has achieved an almost exponential growth of players who've been truly captivated by the fun, fast, and fair gaming experience the online casino has been providing to the crypto community.

Over the years Bitcasino has introduced several new cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin and TRON. When it relaunched its improved website back in 2018, it saw the fastest loading speeds across the industry.

Over the last six years, the online casino has seen an increase of players by over 600%, and the number of casino games available has grown 5 times to more than 2000. Bitcasino's players still favor Bitcoin as their number one gaming currency, with Ethereum and Litecoin coming second and third in popularity.

Slots remain the most popular type of game on Bitcasino, with Play'n GO's Book of Dead taking the number one spot in 2019. One lucky slot player won €790,352 in June 2018 while playing Queen of The Seas – this remains the biggest win in Bitcasino history.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Bitcasino, stated:

"It has been a fun ride for Bitcasino over the past six years, we've learned a lot and come a long way. Our focus has always been on our players – everything we do is designed to deliver a fun, fast and fair experience, because our players are the center of our universe.

"By celebrating our sixth birthday with giveaways and rewards to our customers we're also celebrating the wider crypto community, and we want to say a massive thank you for their continued support.

"Looking forward, Bitcasino will remain in permanent dialogue with our players, so expect some fantastic new products, features and functionality throughout 2020."

Amazing prizes and rewards

Celebrating this year's birthday, Bitcasino is giving out amazing prizes and rewards in four different cryptocurrencies throughout the entire month of January. Every day, 10 lucky players chosen randomly will receive cash rewards by simply logging onto their Bitcasino accounts. All rewards will be paid out in the coin of the week, starting off with Litecoin, moving on to TRON, then Ethereum and lastly Bitcoin.

The online casino will also run weekly tournaments, with a total prize pool of mɃ 4,000, where rewards will be paid out in the coin of the week. When playing in the week's currency, the players will also get extra points to conquer the leaderboard.

Most recently, Bitcasino launched its unique rewards program, Loyalty Club, which was built in response to feedback from existing players. The Loyalty Club completely revolutionized the industry by eliminating all of its generic, deposit-based bonuses in favor of instant, tailor-made rewards.

Bitcasino's Loyalty Club has since proved a success, with the majority of players applauding the fast rewards and personalized bonusing.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,000 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. These are hosted on its proprietary platform, developed by leading designers and software engineers to create the ultimate user experience for players.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

