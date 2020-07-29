Bitcasino Turns Up the Volume With Wacken World Wide Sponsorship

TALLINN, Estonia, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto pioneers have joined forces with Wacken World Wide to bring a free 3-day virtual metal concert to millions of music fans, starting on July 29th.

Crypto gaming pioneers Bitcasino will be rocking out as headline sponsors of Wacken World Wide, a new digital music festival featuring some of the world's most popular metal bands.

Bitcasino

With the annual Wacken Open Air festival cancelled this year, Bitcasino is stepping in to support the digital version which will give metalheads from across the globe the chance to watch performances from the likes of Blind Guardian, Beyond the Black and Hämatom.

And even better, the virtual event, which takes place from July 29 to August 1, will be completely free to attend via stream.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at Bitcasino.io. said:

"We are all about fun, fast and fair entertainment here at Bitcasino, and that's why we're putting the pedal to the metal alongside Wacken World Wide. We're really impressed by how the Wacken team is innovating during these tough times, and we think it is important to support them at a time when we could all do with a little bit of the thrill, intensity and passion that metal brings."

Tom Küppers, Marketing Manager at Wacken World Wide has voiced his company's thanks to Bitcasino for supporting the first-ever Wacken World Wide virtual festival. The company has worked hard to adapt and deliver the chance for millions of fans to rock out in their own homes, and Bitcasino's support is helping us do exactly that.

Mr Küppers stated:

"It is fantastic to see innovative, creative and flexible entertainment coming together during this difficult time, and we can't wait to welcome metal fans to Wacken World Wide later this month."

With the entertainment business hit by the ongoing global pandemic, Bitcasino has moved quickly and decisively to support the arts. In May, it sponsored the virtual COVID-19 relief charity festival D3: Donate, Dance, Decentralize, which was organised by the Giving Block.

Wacken World Wide follows successful streaming from the metal music masters. There were more than six million streams of performances from the world's most famous metal festival last year alone.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,700 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. These are hosted on its proprietary platform, developed by leading designers and software engineers to create the ultimate user experience for players.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

Bitcasino is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

