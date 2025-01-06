BitChute Welcomes Laura Loomer to Advisory Board, Championing Free Speech Absolutism

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitChute, the authentic free speech platform free from the constraints of Big Tech influence, proudly announces that Laura Loomer, renowned activist and unapologetic advocate for free speech, has joined its Advisory Board.

In an era where many platforms manipulate timelines, throttle dissenting voices, and engage in shadow banning, BitChute remains a bastion for unfiltered, organic content. Unlike other platforms, BitChute does not answer to Google, Apple, or AWS. There are no algorithms shaping narratives, no synthetic content manufacturing, and no suppression of speech. At BitChute, we believe the suppression of ideas is not only hateful but also a profound threat to governance rooted in freedom, liberty, and the sovereignty of individuals.

"Laura Loomer's fearless advocacy for free speech makes her an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board," said Ray Vahey, Founder of BitChute. "In today's climate, where many voices are silenced or marginalized, her commitment to defending the rights of individuals to express their opinions resonates deeply with our mission at BitChute."

Few figures embody the fight for free speech like Laura Loomer. Demonized, dehumanized, and demonetized, Loomer has weathered countless challenges while remaining steadfast in her convictions. Known for her courage, authenticity, and unwavering stance on controversial issues, Loomer is a fighter and survivor who stands unapologetically for what she believes in. Her passion and relevance make her a force to be reckoned with in the ongoing battle for free expression.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Advisory Board of BitChute, a true free speech platform that is not beholden to the billionaire technocrat class that seeks to oppress and demonetize voices they do not agree with," said Laura Loomer. "As a free speech absolutist, I view Technocracy and centralized control in the hands of a select few Big Tech billionaires to be the greatest threat to our country, our national security, free speech, and humanity as a whole. All of us, despite our political differences, must be united in our shared desire to enact free speech absolutism in America, and all around the world. BitChute supports those values, and I am eager to help them accomplish their goals and promote free speech absolutism."

BitChute is honored to welcome Loomer to its Advisory Board. Her dedication to free speech and her commitment to holding powerful entities accountable align perfectly with BitChute's mission to preserve the integrity of open dialogue and ensure that no voice is unfairly silenced.

BitChute is a free speech-first video-sharing platform dedicated to empowering creators and viewers alike. Independent of Big Tech's algorithms, BitChute champions authentic content and unmanipulated discourse, fostering a space where freedom of expression thrives.

