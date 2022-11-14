Bitcoin Association for BSV appoints Nicholas King as Ambassador for The Philippines

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV blockchain's Switzerland-based global industry organisation today announces the appointment of Nicholas King as the BSV Blockchain Ambassador for the Philippines as part of its global ambassador program.

Nick has experience in the blockchain industry and is an invaluable part of the BSV blockchain ecosystem, helping to drive adoption and awareness of the global enterprise blockchain platform in the Philippines and the rest of the world.

He is a UK Citizen who has been a permanent resident in the Philippines for the last 11 years with his Filipina partner and children.

During his time in the Philippines, Nick has built on his multi-decade Blue Chip tech career, further developing his knowledge of Blockchain and Web3 where he has also been an active investor.

Nick was first introduced to nChain and the BSV Blockchain by Stefan Matthews, who is the Bitcoin Association's Chairman, Chairman of nChain and indeed a fellow permanent Philippine resident.

Nick has been involved specifically with the BSV ecosystem for over 3 years now and found being at home for the long lockdown period in The Philippines invaluable for furthering his personal research and self-education, focusing daily in deepening his knowledge and broadening his exposure to nChain and the BSV Blockchain.

With this long and extensive period of focused research, Nick considers nChain (who created and power the BSV Blockchain) to be the market leading Blockchain solution given their thought leadership and ownership of The World's largest Blockchain patent portfolio.

Nick has 25 years' experience in the traditional banking and financial sector, initially within the tech subsidiary of a major UK Bank as an Executive selling Business Process Improvement Services and associated Management Information Systems. He then went on to work as a Senior Executive at SAP, focused exclusively on managing the relationships with SAP's UK based Banking Clients on a Global basis.

He left SAP with other colleagues to co-found and as CEO lead, a specialist SAP Banking consulting firm for 5 years. The consultancy assisted SAP's Banking clients to get more value out of their investment in SAP by helping them improve their business processes by further leveraging the SAP platform.

Bitcoin Association for BSV Philippines Ambassador Nick King Said: "I see the BSV Blockchain Association as an excellent vehicle to help the world understand the benefits of BSV and nChain's intellectual property."

"I am thrilled at this opportunity to represent the Bitcoin Association in the Philippines. I am looking forward to discussions with policy and decision-makers in government, business, and academic circles about incorporating blockchain technology into their programs and showing the utility of the BSV blockchain."

Managing Director of the Bitcoin Association for BSV, Patrick Prinz said: "The Philippines is an important market for the Association, especially from a micropayment and a tech development perspective."

"We are very excited to be working with Nick as he brings over a decade of blockchain and tech experience to the Association. I believe his knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to have positive conversations with the Philippines government and businesses in the region."

Philippines Blockchain Week

As an ambassador for the Association, Nick will be flying the Association's flag high at the upcoming Philippine Blockchain Week at Newport World Resorts, Manila.

The event will take place from November 28 - December 4 and promises to be the ultimate Web2 to Web3 event. Presented in cooperation with the national government and supported by local and regional media outlets, the week-long celebration will culminate in the Philippine Block Awards, a ceremony recognising the individuals who are building the future.

Attendees can expect curated talks and activities for newcomers and experts alike, where international thought leaders will share learnings and insights on how blockchain is disrupting the way the world lives, works, and plays. Incredible NFT expos , gaming tournaments , and exclusive networking opportunities are also available.

Nick King goes on to say: "Blockchain week is an excellent opportunity for nChain to meet with Philippine National and State Government representatives and local enterprises to discuss how we may help them with their blockchain and Web3 projects."

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

