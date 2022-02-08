ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today announces that it has become a member of the Swiss-Polish Blockchain Association to support its growing mandate in Central Europe.

Like Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Swiss-Polish Blockchain Association is based in Zug – Switzerland's 'Crypto Valley' – from which it works to connect the growing blockchain communities in both Switzerland and Poland. Sharing several of the same goals for the development of a thriving global blockchain ecosystem, Bitcoin Association for BSV joins the Swiss-Polish Blockchain Association to build awareness of the BSV blockchain in both Switzerland and Poland, particularly for enterprises and governments.

As the only blockchain protocol which adheres to creator Satoshi Nakamoto's original design and vision for Bitcoin – both as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system and global data ledger for enterprise – BSV is fast becoming the distributed data network of choice for businesses and developers alike. With the ability to scale unbounded and support huge volumes of transactions, in addition to its micropayment, smart contract, tokenization and data functionalities, BSV is ideally suited to serve as the world's public data ledger for payments and enterprise data applications.

Recently, Bitcoin Association for BSV Technical Outreach Specialist for Central Europe Marcin Rzetecki – himself a Poland-native – participated in the Swiss-Polish Blockchain Association's webinar on the Metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the first of several planned engagements between the two associations.

To find out more about the Swiss-Polish Blockchain Association visit swisspolishblockchain.org.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association for BSV Managing Director Patrick Prinz said:

"A key pillar of the work that Bitcoin Association for BSV undertakes is connecting the Bitcoin SV community and BSV ecosystem with like-minded communities and innovators that are working to shape the direction of blockchain technology at scale. The Swiss-Polish Blockchain Association shares this aim – and many others – with our own organisation, making them an ideal partner for both our association and its membership. I look forward to working alongside them and collaborating to build a thriving global blockchain community from which we all stand to benefit."

Also commenting, President of the Swiss-Polish Blockchain Association Katharina Lasota Heller said:

"The Swiss Polish Blockchain Association (SPBA) is delighted to welcome the Bitcoin Association for BSV as a new member. The main goals of the SPBA are to build bridges, share knowledge and enable an exchange between blockchain passionate people in both: Switzerland and Poland. The Bitcoin Association for BSV has recently decided to broaden its activities into Poland. Joining the SPBA shall give both associations a unique possibility for deeper and stronger cooperation."

Bitcoin Association for BSV is the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain. It brings together essential components of the BSV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the BSV blockchain and digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on BSV.

