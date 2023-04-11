Bitcoin Association for BSV named gold sponsor for the London Blockchain Conference

Join the London Blockchain Conference: Where Government and Enterprise Project Leaders Connect with Blockchain Innovations

ZUG, Switzerland, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV is delighted to announce that it will serve as a gold sponsor for the upcoming London Blockchain Conference, scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 2, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

The London Blockchain Conference is the largest event of its kind to date and aims to promote Bitcoin SV's potential to boost businesses in areas such as transparency, efficiency, performance, scale, and cost. As a leading blockchain technology, BSV will have its own dedicated technical stage where attendees can learn about the technology through engaging panel discussions, presentations, and hands-on demonstrations by the speakers.

Bitcoin Association for BSV's Marketing Director, Martin Coxall, said, "As thousands of passionate individuals converge to explore the practical applications of blockchain utility, the London Blockchain Conference promises to showcase real-world use cases that are transforming the enterprise and government landscape. It is a unique opportunity to gain an unfair advantage in blockchain technology adoption and web3 transformation and access the latest innovation, tools, and expert insights shaping the future in Europe and beyond."

The London Blockchain Conference promises to be the premier event for blockchain technologies where enterprises and companies looking to build real-world blockchain solutions come to network and share ideas. The event will feature both a business strategy stage and a technical stage over three days. With over 100 speakers and 24 hours of sessions, attendees can immerse themselves in keynotes and panels and presentations of developments within various industries building on-chain.

They can also engage with products and services from global blockchain companies, build relationships with influential decision-makers, developers, and investors, discover new applications that are changing industries globally and do business with 2,000+ attendees from 100+ countries.

A full agenda for the conference can be found here . Registration for the conference is free and can be done through the London Blockchain Conference website. Those who are unable to attend the conference in person can also sign up for a virtual ticket here .

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

The Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to becoming the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

Media Contact:

Haris Khan, [email protected], +44 (0) 7503 581 563

SOURCE Bitcoin Association for BSV