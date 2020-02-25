Bitcoin Association Hires Ella Qiang as Southeast Asia Manager to Grow Bitcoin SV

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association has named Ella Qiang as the latest of its managers in Asia. Based in Singapore, Ella will advance growth of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) through Southeast Asian countries. Her work will help grow the Bitcoin SV ecosystem among developers, enterprises, infrastructure service providers, venture investors, and Bitcoin users.

Ella's hire is another step in the global expansion of Bitcoin Association. She joins two other strong Asia region managers for the industry organization, all with considerable experience in both Bitcoin and business: Lise Li (China) and Jerry David Chan (Japan and South Korea).

Ella has been actively involved in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem from the beginning. She is a founding team member at RelayX, a Bitcoin SV based superwallet that enables payments between cryptocurrency and fiat platforms, and founding member at Float SV, a Bitcoin SV focused digital asset exchange. Ella is also the organizer of CambrianSV, a proof-of-work bootcamp accelerating application development on Bitcoin SV. Prior to Bitcoin SV, Ella worked for two years as Director of Partnerships at Stellar Development Foundation, leading enterprise adoption and ecosystem development in APAC. She also worked for almost 3 years as a Project Finance Manager for China Development in Hangzhou, China. Ella has a background in banking and corporate finance and holds an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Remarking on her appointment, Ella explains: "Stability, security and scalability are the core characteristics that enterprises and entrepreneurs seek in underlying infrastructure. Bitcoin SV is the only such protocol, and has the capacity to become the technical fabric of all global economic activity. I am delighted to join the Bitcoin Association to support the realization of Bitcoin's original purpose."

As the fastest growing blockchain ever, Bitcoin SV is catching the eye of developers and enterprises across the globe seeking a blockchain that delivers real utility. Increase in usage has led BSV's daily average block sizes and daily network transactions to now be consistently larger than BTC. Why? BSV is also the only project that adheres to the original design of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In short, BSV is Bitcoin.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, commented: "Bitcoin SV is the blockchain for business. So we are building a global organization with true professionals who understand what enterprises, institutional users and developers need. Ella has a terrific combination of real financial world experience, Bitcoin knowledge, an extensive contact network, bilingual English & Mandarin skills, and passion for the Satoshi Vision. She is a great addition to the Bitcoin Association family, and I look forward to her contributions to grow BSV in Southeast Asia and around the world."

To carry out its work, Bitcoin Association has built a truly international team, including from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, and now Singapore. They are supported by Bitcoin Association Global Ambassadors in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Panama, Russia and CIS region, the Scandinavia region, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the global industry organization that backs Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together merchants, exchanges, application developers, service providers, enterprises, miners and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem to advance the growth of Bitcoin commerce. Bitcoin Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global enterprise blockchain. For more information, email contact@bitcoinassociation.net

SOURCE Bitcoin SV