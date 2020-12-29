Bitcoin Association launches online education platform Bitcoin SV Academy

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces the official launch of Bitcoin SV Academy – a dedicated online education platform for Bitcoin, offering academia-quality, university-style courses and learning materials.

Developed by Bitcoin Association, Bitcoin SV Academy has been created to make learning about Bitcoin – the way creator Satoshi Nakamoto designed it - accessible, accurate and understandable. Courses are available in their entirety online and offered in three distinct streams:

Bitcoin Theory – covers the design of Bitcoin as a system as prescribed by Satoshi Nakamoto.

­­Bitcoin Development – provides vanguard information for application developers building with Bitcoin, including tools and techniques for leveraging the unique features of the network.

Bitcoin Infrastructure – looks at the underlying architecture of both the Bitcoin network and ledger, including how the network is constructed and scales.

Within each stream, courses are offered at introductory, intermediate and advanced levels, following a progressive structure designed to build on the concepts and knowledge introduced in the preceding course. At the conclusion of each course, participants will undertake an online assessment to test their understanding of the material, with certification available to those who pass.

The first course to launch, the introductory module of the Bitcoin Theory stream, is now available for enrolment at www.bitcoinsv.academy. Introductory level courses will be offered free of charge for the foreseeable future, part of Bitcoin Association's commitment to making Bitcoin education available to as wide of an audience as possible.

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

'Education is a cornerstone of the work we do at Bitcoin Association, as we help businesses and individuals alike understand the Bitcoin system envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto, and how Bitcoin SV is the only project implementing that Satoshi Vision. Bitcoin SV Academy will be a key component of that work moving forward, providing a platform to deliver a robust curriculum tailored to all levels of ability and knowledge, as we educate the world about just what's possible with the power of the original Bitcoin protocol.'

Also commenting, Steve Shadders, Technical Director of the Bitcoin SV Infrastructure Team, said:

"The most important piece of infrastructure that Bitcoin can have is access and availability of education - not only does it broaden the pool of talent available to work and build with Bitcoin, but it also helps to spread awareness of what Bitcoin as an entire technology system can do and is truly capable of. The launch of Bitcoin SV Academy is a huge step forward in making meaningful change in this area – and having taken the first course myself, I can confirm that there really is something for everybody to learn in there."

