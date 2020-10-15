Bitcoin Association sponsors Cambridge University Metanet Society for second year to advance the future internet with Bitcoin SV

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces that it will sponsor the Cambridge University Metanet Society for a second consecutive year. For the 2020-21 academic year, Bitcoin Association will again be the principal sponsor of the Cambridge University Metanet Society, which seeks to educate about and promote the powerful capabilities of Bitcoin SV.

Founded by Robin Kohze, a PhD candidate in genetics, the Cambridge University Metanet Society was established to support students learning about and developing applications using the Bitcoin SV protocol, blockchain and digital currency. The Society draws its name from the "Metanet" project by Dr. Craig S. Wright, Chief Scientist at nChain - a leading blockchain advisory, research and development firm with an office in London.

The Metanet is a data protocol for structuring and facilitating an Internet that operates on the Bitcoin blockchain – combining Bitcoin's dual capabilities of sending electronic cash payments and transmitting data, to create a better Internet, wherein all online activity and data can be effectively monetised with BSV micropayments by businesses and end-users alike. Such a future, however, is only possible using Bitcoin SV, as it is the only blockchain which possesses the requisite scaling capacity, greater data capacity, speed, and low transactions fees to make the Metanet a reality. Already on the Bitcoin SV network, entrepreneurs have launched "Metanet" applications for social media, digital advertising, consumer reviews, a domain name system, and the beginnings of a blockchain-based Internet browser.

The Cambridge University Metanet Society seeks to add to this rapid growth of Metanet ideas. In their first year of operations during the 2019-20 academic year, the Society played host to hundreds of students at a range of events, including discussion forums, development workshops and weekly meetups, in addition to a six-week Phoenix Challenge coding competition.

For the first half of this current academic year, the Cambridge University Metanet Society have transitioned their activities to be online as part of an organisational commitment to embracing digital learning experiences in light of current circumstance. Part of the online programme will include the use of Satolearn, an online learning platform built by Vaionex, a Cambridge-based blockchain development entity.

Bitcoin Association and the Cambridge University Metanet Society will discuss more of their plans for the current academic year, including new opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration and start-up project acceleration, at the BSV Virtual Meetup for Cambridge at 6 pm (BST) on Thursday, October 15. To find out more and register your interest, visit the BSV Virtual Meetup – Cambridge page.

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

"Advancing Bitcoin SV learning in academia is a core pillar of our mandate at Bitcoin Association, as we seek to educate the next generation of STEM professionals about the wide range of use cases for Bitcoin SV's data protocol and blockchain. Through our partnership with the Cambridge University Metanet Society, we have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in academia today as they investigate the immense technical capabilities of Bitcoin's original protocol, leverage the powerful potential of a blockchain allowed to scale unbounded, and ignite a new wave of innovation from one of the world's foremost academic institutions."

Also commenting, Robin Kohze, Founder and President of the Cambridge University Metanet Society and a PhD candidate in genetics, said:

"When we started the Cambridge University Metanet Society, we were a small group of students with an initial vision for what the society might eventually become. Bitcoin Association has been a cornerstone in helping to make those plans a reality. With Bitcoin Association, we have a reliable partner that not only provides financial support and access to the broader Bitcoin SV ecosystem, but also essential expertise to help master the many challenges of larger projects and events."

