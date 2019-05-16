Bitcoin Association's Bitcoin SV Hackathon Finalists Announced in Lead Up to CoinGeek Toronto Conference

LONDON and TORONTO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the leading global organization for Bitcoin business, has held the first ever Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hackathon. The first phase of competition was a virtual hackathon that took place globally over the weekend of May 4-5 with 122 individual competitors, plus another 94 joining together to form 42 teams. Their challenge was to develop a solution for BSV on-boarding issues, extending beyond on-boarding new users to the challenge of also on-boarding new developers to BSV.

The quality of entries was so high that the judges named 14, rather than the originally expected 10, semi-finalists. Now the entries have been narrowed to three top finalists. A representative of each finalist team will be flown to Toronto for the ultimate judging and awarding of 400 BSV coins (currently valued over $27,000) at the CoinGeek Toronto conference on May 30. All finalists will also have the opportunity to be considered for investment by CoinGeek founder Calvin Ayre, the technology entrepreneur. The finalists will be judged by four expert judges plus a vote by the entire conference audience, expected to be more than 250 global cryptocurrency elites. The winner will be announced at the conference's end with 1st place winning 250 BSV, 2nd place 100 BSV, and 3rd place 50 BSV.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, explains: "We are thrilled that over 200 developers from 19 countries around the world joined the hackathon to build on BSV. We were especially excited to see the entrants' diverse and creative range of on-boarding solutions, many of which could form the basis for successful BSV ventures. This reinforces why Bitcoin SV is the rebirth of the original Bitcoin, enabling developers to finally unleash the true power of Bitcoin's original design, protocol, and Satoshi Vision." Jimmy's congratulatory video for the finalists is viewable at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZ9UyB2wVHo.

The three finalist projects are:

TonicPow - A peer to peer advertising platform enabling users to monetize their site and earn BitcoinSV directly from advertisers who can also promote their product with ease or raise money with crowd funding "Tonics." TonicPow was developed by a Canada-based team of Attila Aros (captain), Luke Rohenaz, and Austin Rappaport.

UptimeSV - UptimeSV provides distributed performance and uptime monitoring for robust, DDoS-hardened enterprise systems that is, of course, powered by Bitcoin SV and enables anyone to earn BSV by installing an app and getting paid to participate in uptime tests for clients of the platform. UptimeSV was developed by an Australia-based team who go by the name of Demonstrandium and are led by Dean Little (captain) with Brent Bevear, and Jye Turner.

Polyglot - Polyglot is designed to be Bitcoin SV's most intuitive way to interact with a myriad of metanet protocols through python, thus smoothing to entry path for new developers to Bitcoin SV - it's a match made in heaven. Polyglot was developed by a New Zealand-based developer with user name "AustEcon."

The online competition is a lead-up to popular Bitcoin event, the CoinGeek Conference, taking place in Toronto for a two-day happening at The Carlu, a historic event space, on May 29-30.

Sponsored by CoinGeek, the conference producer and popular cryptocurrency news site that supports BSV, this Hackathon is the first in a series presented by the Bitcoin Association. The association brings together merchants, exchanges, application developers, enterprises, miners and others in the Bitcoin ecosystem to advance the business of Bitcoin. It supports Bitcoin SV (BSV) as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global public blockchain for enterprise.

The Hackathon was run by nChain, a trail-blazing blockchain innovation company committed to BSV. nChain's impressive group of R+D professionals, led by Dr. Craig S. Wright, the pioneering Bitcoin scientist, have developed a global portfolio of 700 patent applications. They are leading research into solutions to massively scale the Bitcoin SV network and enable powerful technology applications of its blockchain.

With this exciting competition and significant prize pool, the Bitcoin Association is thrilled to see what developers can build with Bitcoin SV.

For more information please see https://bitcoinassociation.net and www.coingeekconference.com.

