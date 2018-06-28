Bitcoin BCH Sponsors ITV4 Televised BAMMA Fight Night

Live from the world famous York Hall in London the event will be headlined by a long awaited champion vs champion bout as Lightweight BAMMA world champion, Rhys McKee, will defend his title against World Welterweight champion, Terry Brazier.

The event will be broadcast live on ITV4 and will also see 'Chopper' Chi-Lewis Parry face off with Lukasz 'The Punisher' Parobie in a heavyweight semi-main event.

Paul Benson - Head Of Commercial, BAMMA "We are all excited to be partnering with Coingeek.com and BCH ahead of BAMMA Fight Night: London. The emergence of Bitcoin Cash as a genuine low transaction fee currency has been such an interesting news story over the last 12 months. The team at Coingeek.com provide fantastic advice for those wanting to take the plunge into the world of Bitcoin BCH. We are delighted to be working with them to grow BCH amongst the BAMMA fanbase."

Mark Hebblewhite - Marketing Director, CoinGeek.com, added: "Bitcoin BCH has seen incredible growth since bringing the true essence of Bitcoin back on August 1st last year. Sponsorships like this will help us grow the liquidity of BCH and highlight to merchants the value of its incomparably low transaction fees."

BAMMA Fight Night: London takes place at York Hall, London on Thursday 28th June 2018. Tickets are available now from http://bit.ly/BAMMA36

