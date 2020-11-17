Bitcoin Depot® Continues Growth with the Addition of 500 New BTMs™ to Network, Surpassing 1,000 Worldwide

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot®, the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world, announced today its network expansion to more than 1,000 BTMs worldwide, truly creating A Bitcoin ATM on Every Corner ™. Additionally, the company added two executive positions and increased its employee headcount by 100 percent.

In the last eight months, Bitcoin Depot has doubled the size of its Bitcoin ATM network, demonstrating the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency transactions. Bitcoin Depot's BTMs™ exchange cryptocurrency into digital cashing, allowing simple, in-person exchanges that give users immediate buying power.

"We are thrilled to be on the forefront of this movement, and adding to our team to continue serving our customers to the best of our ability," said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. "With 1,000 BTMs, Bitcoin Depot is one of the largest networks in the world. Our goal is to ensure cryptocurrency becomes more easily accessible to the average person through continued expansion."

After a three-year revenue growth of more than 400 percent, even before BTM's 2020 boom, Bitcoin Depot ranked 1,103 on this year's annual Inc. 5000 list. The company also increased its employee number by 100 percent in less than one year.

Within this hiring, Bitcoin Depot named its first C-Suite member to join CEO Brandon Mintz – Scott Buchanan. Buchanan started with Bitcoin Depot in 2019 as the vice president of finance and has been promoted to CFO. Before Bitcoin Depot, he worked as a finance manager at Acuity Brands.

Additionally, the company added Jason Sacco as vice president of operations. Sacco comes to Bitcoin Depot from 15 years at Cardtronics, spending a majority of his career in the ATM industry, and bringing valuable knowledge and skills to the operations team.

