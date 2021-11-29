Bitcoin Depot® Named to University of Georgia Alumni Association's 2022 Bulldog 100 List

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot , the world's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency ATM company, announced it has been selected to the 2022 Bulldog 100 by the University of Georgia Alumni Association. The annual list celebrates organizations from over two dozen industries, including agriculture, real estate, health care, nonprofits and software.

Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business' compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2022 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2018-20. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company. UGA received 367 nominations for the 2022 list.

"These alumni demonstrate the value of a degree from UGA, and we are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved as leaders and entrepreneurs," said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association. "These individuals serve as an example to current and future alumni of what is possible when tenacity and innovation are utilized to provide better solutions and build stronger communities. We are excited to engage these alumni with the university to continue to inspire leadership among our community."

Bitcoin Depot has demonstrated rapid growth throughout 2021. The company's kiosk network tripled in size from March to September, and recently surpassed more than 5,000 crypto ATMs. Other notable achievements include an exclusive partnership with Circle K, one of the world's leading convenience and fuel retailers, and being named an Inc. 5,000 fastest-growing private company for a second consecutive year.

"2021 has been a year of milestones and remarkable business growth for Bitcoin Depot and receiving this honor from UGA is especially meaningful because that's where I started on this career path," said Brandon Mintz, CEO at Bitcoin Depot. "I began my first crypto business as an undergrad at UGA and founded Bitcoin Depot not long after I graduated. It's been exciting to play a role in the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency and making it easily accessible for communities across North America. I'm extremely proud to be part of a select group of UGA alumni and entrepreneurs who are making significant, positive changes for our communities."

For more information about the Bulldog 100 List, visit https://alumni.uga.edu/b100/. To learn more about Bitcoin Depot or to find a full list of cryptocurrency ATM locations, visit www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company's mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, and fastest cryptocurrency transaction, ultimately Bringing Cryptocurrency to the Masses™. Through a strong network of thousands of crypto ATMs, Bitcoin Depot enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly. Learn more on their website, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Media contact:

Wendi Sheridan

[email protected]

215-630-5287

SOURCE Bitcoin Depot