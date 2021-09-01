Bitcoin Depot® Selected for Second Consecutive Year as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000 List, Rising in Rank by 746 Points

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine recently announced that Bitcoin Depot , the world's largest and fastest growing crypto ATM network, is No. 357 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the company's second time being honored by Inc. 5000 as a rapidly growing business, as Bitcoin Depot ranked No. 1103 on the same list in 2020. The prestigious list presents an exclusive showcase of notable cases of company growth and expansion from the nation's most successful, independently driven businesses.

"We are extremely proud and honored to be featured in this year's Inc. 5000 list, especially since it coincides with our five-year anniversary," said Brandon Mintz, President & CEO at Bitcoin Depot. "We have worked rigorously over the past several years to expand our business and build a successful company with a unique identity and culture. Given last year's unexpected circumstances and the pandemic environment, we were fortunate that we were able to continue building our brand while serving the underbanked community on a global scale by providing access to basic financial services."

Bitcoin Depot has grown by 1,336% and continues to elevate its position as a leading multi-cryptocurrency network within the industry. The brand currently operates more than 4,000 crypto ATMs to date. It also recently launched an exclusive international partnership with convenience store chain Circle K that spans across both the U.S. and Canada. This trailblazing partnership alone highlights Bitcoin Depot's impressive achievement as a recurring Inc. 5000 honoree.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

More information on Bitcoin Depot's ranking including company profile can be found here: https://www.inc.com/profile/bitcoin-depot. To learn more about Bitcoin Depot or to find a full list of crypto ATM locations, visit their website .

About Bitcoin Depot®

Bitcoin Depot® is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company's mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, and fastest cryptocurrency transaction, ultimately Bringing Cryptocurrency to the Masses™. Through a strong network of thousands of crypto ATMs, Bitcoin Depot enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly. Learn more on their website , as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

