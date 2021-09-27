Bitcoin, Ford EV, Small Farm Among Prizes in Organic Gardening Competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic gardeners throughout the United States will have the opportunity to compete for prizes including a Bitcoin, a new electric vehicle and a small farm as the first-ever Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational gets underway on Sun., Sept. 26. The launch date coincides with the birthday of John Chapman, the real-life American frontiersman who inspired the Johnny Appleseed legend.

Johnny Appleseed Organic

Presented in partnership with Mother Earth News, the contest is intended to showcase the skills of the nation's top organic growers and provide a platform for them to share their knowledge. Video entries will be accepted through Nov. 30, 2021, with finalists selected in December and the competition itself set to take place during the 2022 growing season.

"Everyone acknowledges that organic food is healthier and better tasting, but there's a pervasive myth that truly sustainable growing practices can't produce an abundant enough yield to feed American families," said Jeff Meyer, founder of Johnny Appleseed Organic. "The Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational will prove that we can provide for everyone while producing food in a responsible, ecologically friendly manner."

Growers selected for the competition will be among the most talented and experienced gardeners in the country, and will compete from home as permitted by their local growing season. It is free to enter the contest and no purchase is required.

Contestants will receive points for their placement in each competitive category, with a cumulative winner determined at the end of the contest. Categories include:

Heaviest tomato (as determined by certified scale)

Hottest pepper (Scoville scale)

Most beautiful flower arrangement in a 65 gallon grow bag (determined by social voting)

Heaviest sweet potato in a 65 gallon grow bag (as determined by certified scale)

Heaviest squash (any variety, as determined by certified scale)

Best organic gardening 'hack' (determined by social voting)

Each competitor chosen for the invitational will receive $1,000 in cryptocurrency, and the overall cumulative winner will receive their choice of grand prize options including one Bitcoin, a brand-new Ford F-150 EV, a Kubota tractor with attachments and a restricted deed for a small farm at the Johnny Appleseed Organic Village, a sustainable living development nestled within the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge near Folkston, GA.

A live leaderboard will run throughout the competition, and will feature multimedia content from the contestants, including tips and tricks for other home gardeners following the competition. Leaderboards will also be updated on JohnnyAppleseed.com and MotherEarthNews.com.

To learn more about the competition or submit your entry, visit http://johnnyappleseed.com/invitational .

ABOUT MOTHER EARTH NEWS

Since 1970, Mother Earth News ( www.MotherEarthNews.com ) has embraced the back-to-the land movement, concentrating on sustainable living topics such as organic gardening, do-it-yourself projects, renewable energy, green home building, natural health, and food preservation. Through its magazine, website, podcasts, live events and online learning, Mother Earth News inspires millions of people to live self-sufficient, healthier lives. From the organic farmer to the survivalist and the suburban dreamers longing to move to the country to the long-time rural dwellers who manage small acreage, Mother Earth News provides the "can do" information everyone needs to live a sustainable life.

ABOUT JOHNNY APPLESEED ORGANIC

Johnny Appleseed Organic is a green technology company focused on creating sustainable, environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional farm and garden products. In March 2021, they debuted ClimateGard™, an ethically derived, no-kill organic fertilizer infused with cutting-edge microbiology. They followed that up with ClimateYard ™, a probiotic lawn and landscape formula designed to eliminate harmful runoff caused by traditional lawn products. The company also offers grafted apple trees genetically identical to the last surviving tree planted by John Chapman, the real-life American frontiersman behind the Johnny Appleseed legend, and is a leading authority in the carbon sequestering, food producing practice of Climate Farming™.

