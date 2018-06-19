Bitcoin IRA Adds Zcash and Stellar Lumens to its List of Cryptocurrencies

Stellar Lumens, a decentralized payment network and protocol, has caught the attention of the crypto community due to its unique cross-border transactions as well as its lucrative partnerships with mainstream companies such as IBM and Deloitte. So too has Zcash, the first open, permissionless cryptocurrency that can fully protect the privacy of transactions using zero-knowledge cryptography.

"As the preeminent company for crypto retirement investments, we're excited to meet the high demand for both Stellar Lumens and Zcash in the marketplace by making these coins available to customers looking to diversify their retirement portfolios," said Chief Operating Officer at BitcoinIRA.com, Chris Kline.

BitcoinIRA.com selected these coins based on a variety of factors including customer requests, overall marketplace acceptance, product development progress and regulation factors.

"Both Zcash and Stellar Lumens have established their influence in the competitive cryptocurrency space," said Camilo Concha, CEO and co-founder of BitcoinIRA.com. "Zcash's zero-knowledge cryptography is a powerful solution to privacy concerns regarding visibility of transaction history. And Stellar Lumens, with its impressive partnerships, fast transaction times, and altruistic mission, has also established itself as a valuable currency to look out for."

BitcoinIRA.com's customers benefit from an industry-leading security system and a $1 Million Consumer Protection insurance policy that covers consumers on the transactional side from any internal cases of fraud or theft.

Consumers can learn more about BitcoinIRA.com and its new coin offerings at https://bitcoinira.com.

About BitcoinIRA.com

BitcoinIRA.com is the world's largest and most secure cryptocurrency IRA platform that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts. The full-service solution includes setting up a qualified cryptocurrency account, rolling over funds from an existing IRA custodian, executing a live trade on a leading exchange and then moving funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet.

In 2017, BitcoinIRA.com has processed over $300 million in investments, gained more than 3,000 customers, and received more than 600 customer reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

BitcoinIRA.com is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-ira-adds-zcash-and-stellar-lumens-to-its-list-of-cryptocurrencies-300668051.html

SOURCE BitcoinIRA.com

Related Links

https://bitcoinira.com

