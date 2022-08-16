Bitcoin IRA Announces Rick Synrod as its New Chief Operations Officer, Formerly COO of Fidelity Digital Funds

Synrod brings expertise elevating digital assets in the modern portfolio

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first and most secure1 digital asset IRA technology platform, today announced the hiring of Rick Synrod as Chief Operations Officer. In his role, Synrod will be responsible for leading the company in executing on the vision of helping Americans retire. In this capacity, Synrod will oversee the digital asset operations, processes, policies, and strategy to take Bitcoin IRA to the next level.

Rick Synrod Joins Bitcoin IRA as Chief Operations Officer

Synrod joins Bitcoin IRA after previously serving as Fidelity's COO and Head of Operations for the company's digital asset investment division. He spent 15 years at Fidelity and brings a wealth of experience across the financial services realm, with substantial involvement in the company's traditional asset management businesses, most notably where he created, launched, and led their digital asset investment operations and management team. Synrod's extensive contributions helped Fidelity establish a significant presence as a digital asset investment leader alongside the firm's existing custodial services.

"Smart and strategic growth is our overall goal, and in that spirit, we are thrilled to welcome Rick as our new Chief Operations Officer at Bitcoin IRA," said Bitcoin IRA co-founder Chris Kline. "His tenured career successfully leading teams in financial services and his experience with launching digital assets at Fidelity make him the perfect fit for our company and team as we continue to lead and innovate our industry together."

Synrod added, "I'm very excited to join the leadership team at Bitcoin IRA. I'm looking forward to serving as a resource for our team and customers during the next phases of our growth, building on the significant accomplishments and success the team has already achieved. It's an exciting time to be part of the digital asset industry and I look forward to participating in the evolution of financial services alongside such a fantastic team."

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and most secure1 digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo.2 Bitcoin IRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 150,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Las Vegas, NV.

