Bitcoin IRA™ Introduces World's First Crypto Swaps On Its 24/7 Self-Trading IRA Platform

Clients can swap any cryptocurrency online in real-time using Bitcoin IRA's proprietary self-trading platform instead of needing to convert their holdings to fiat currency first. This new feature removes the multi-day settlement periods between buying and selling using a unique combination of technology and API integrations with Bitcoin IRA's OTC liquidity partner. Swapping enables a client to exit and enter positions immediately, thus allowing them to better capitalize on market fluctuations.

The company offers leading digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Zcash (ZEC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Litecoin (LTC) and Digital Gold (DG).

This new feature follows the company's announcement in June of its partnership with BitGo Trust Company. As part of the announcement, Bitcoin IRA, with custody provided by BitGo Trust Company, now provides its clients 30% lower custody fees. BitGo Trust Company provides $100 million custody insurance, military-grade security with SOC 2 Type 2 certification and bank-grade Class III vaults.

Robert Broomandan, Chief Technology Officer of Bitcoin IRA said:

"Crypto swaps is another first in this industry for advanced features available for self-directed retirement investors. We continue to push the envelope in this space by using an innovative approach to technology, enhanced data security, trading speed and reliability on our platform and consumers are benefiting from these unique investment tools."

Individuals looking to open a self-directed retirement account to buy, sell and swap cryptocurrencies 24/7 in real-time can visit bitcoinira.com. Existing clients can only access these features by upgrading their accounts to BitGo Trust Company at no additional cost.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology company that allows clients to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides the technology for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute cryptocurrency trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading OTC liquidity partner and then move the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $350 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 450 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

