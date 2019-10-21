Bitcoin IRA Launches Crypto and Cash Interest-Earning Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology company that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts, today announced that it is collaborating with Genesis, a leading digital asset trading and lending firm, to offer the ability to earn interest on cryptocurrency and cash holdings.

Genesis has lent in excess of $2.3 billion in cumulative originations and has become the leading cryptocurrency lending company in this space. The company originated $746 million in cryptocurrencies and cash loans in the second quarter of 2019, up 75 percent and a record for the company since it began lending in March 2018.

By earning interest, clients are able to boost their account value by capitalizing on interest yields previously unavailable to long-term crypto holders.

Chris Kline, COO and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA said:

"Interest-earning accounts through our crypto and cash lending program are an exciting revolution in decentralized finance. Borrowing and lending using cryptocurrencies and cash are providing new and safe opportunities for our clients to maximize the growth of their retirement accounts. Interest earned by a client can offset trading fees or custodial holding fees, essentially creating a FREE account making these fees a thing of the past."

This announcement follows Bitcoin IRA's recent successful launches of crypto swaps and biometric security.

Bitcoin IRA will be launching their interest-earning crypto and cash-lending program starting in November to a limited number of participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Annual Interest rates may vary based on lending coin and term length. Final program details will be announced soon. Interested clients must register to participate in the program at bitcoinira.com/earn.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology company that allows clients to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides the technology for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute cryptocurrency trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading OTC liquidity partner and then move the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $350 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 550 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

ABOUT GENESIS CAPITAL

Genesis Global Capital, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company with its principal offices in New Jersey, is the world's largest lender of cryptocurrencies with over $2.3 billion in cumulative originations since it launched in 2018. The company allows investors the opportunity to borrow bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies in large quantities over fixed terms.

Learn more about Genesis Capital at https://genesiscap.co

