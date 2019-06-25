Bitcoin IRA™ Launches Next Generation of IRA Services for Digital Assets

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA company that allows clients to self-trade cryptocurrencies and other digital assets 24/7 for their retirement accounts, today announced that it has launched the next generation of investment retirement account services for digital assets. With this launch, a division of Bitcoin IRA has become BitGo Trust's retail administrator for retirement accounts.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $350 million in digital asset transactions for self-directed retirement accounts. In 2019, its new self-directed client's saw significant growth due to the increase in the value of cryptocurrencies in the first half of the year.

Bitcoin IRA's clients will now have their digital assets stored with BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for digital assets. BitGo Trust's cold storage carries $100 million in insurance where the offline private keys are held 100% by BitGo or BitGo Trust. Additionally, Bitcoin IRA is able to reduce wallet holding fees by 30% and reduce client transaction fees. Bitcoin IRA and BitGo Trust Company will also be waiving the first year's account fee for a limited time.

Chris Kline, COO, Bitcoin IRA said:

"Our partnership with BitGo Trust provides our clients with faster account funding, lower fees, as well as significantly increased insurance protections. This establishes us not only as the premiere digital asset retirement platform, but also expands us to a leading full-service solution for businesses with a large number of retail clients looking to easily invest in digital assets safely and securely."

Mike Belshe, CEO, BitGo, said:

"Bitcoin IRA delivers an innovative retirement platform and, with our industry-leading technology and practices for security, custody, and compliance, we have built the industry's best offering for retail investors who want to make digital assets a part of their retirement investment strategy."

Bitcoin IRA's Digital IRA division will be handling all administrative responsibilities including retirement plan administration, transfer application process, BSA/AML compliance, and transaction monitoring.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA company that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange and then move the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $350 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 400 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles. It is currently exploring investment capital.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

ABOUT BITGO

BitGo is the market leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with security, custodial, and liquidity solutions. BitGo is the world's largest processor of on-chain bitcoin transactions, processing 15% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and $15 billion per month across all cryptocurrencies. The company supports over 100 coins and tokens and has over $2 billion in assets in wallet. BitGo's customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo is backed by Craft Ventures, Digital Currency Group, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.

