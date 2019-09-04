Bitcoin IRA™ Now Offers Advanced Biometric Security For Its 24/7 Self-Trading IRA Platform

The ABS biometric security process uses machine learning, face-based biometrics and verification to confirm the identity of the person performing self-trades on the Bitcoin IRA platform. The ABS feature goes beyond traditional authentication methods to deliver a significantly higher level of assurance and establish a trusted digital identity.

Advanced Biometric Security feature is available today to all individuals completing an application online and it will be expanded to self-trading later in September.

This new feature follows the company's announcement in June of its partnership with BitGo Trust Company. As part of the announcement, Bitcoin IRA, with custody provided by BitGo Trust Company, now provides its clients 30% lower custody fees. BitGo Trust Company carries $100 million custody insurance, military-grade security with SOC 2 Type 2 certification and bank-grade Class III vaults.

Chris Kline, COO of Bitcoin IRA said:

"Security is of paramount importance to self-directed cryptocurrency investors. In addition to our world-class custody security offering with BitGo Trust our new feature elevates the standard in the industry by going beyond traditional security methods."

Individuals looking to add cryptocurrencies to their retirement accounts can visit bitcoinira.com. Existing clients can add Advanced Biometric Security by visiting app.bitcoinira.com/verification.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology company that allows clients to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides the technology for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute cryptocurrency trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading OTC liquidity partner and then move the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $350 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 450 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

