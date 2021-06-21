Bitcoin IRA™ Officially Releases The World's First Crypto IRA Mobile App, Now Available

The new app comes with many features and benefits:

Invest in crypto assets, 24/7 – Buy, sell, and swap assets directly inside your self-directed retirement account, anytime at your convenience.

– Buy, sell, and swap assets directly inside your self-directed retirement account, anytime at your convenience. Keep track of your portfolio – Watch how your retirement account assets perform over time.

– Watch how your retirement account assets perform over time. Earn substantial monthly interest – IRA Earn allows investors to earn up to 6%* interest on assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cash.

– IRA Earn allows investors to earn up to 6%* interest on assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cash. Utilize advanced investing tools – Take advantage of state-of-the-art investing tools, like advanced charts, custom price alerts, real-time live prices, and more.

– Take advantage of state-of-the-art investing tools, like advanced charts, custom price alerts, real-time live prices, and more. World-class leading security – Bitcoin IRA's platform has top-notch security and $100 million custody insurance through BitGo.

– Bitcoin IRA's platform has top-notch security and custody insurance through BitGo. Get $100 for each referral – Invite your friends to start an account with Bitcoin IRA.** You'll both get $100 when they make their first trade.

"Our mission at Bitcoin IRA is to help Americans retire early, and our mobile app is the latest initiative to make it even easier for our users and new customers to invest in cryptocurrencies inside their self-directed retirement accounts," said Chris Kline, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Bitcoin IRA. "We remain focused on enhancing the customer experience and are proud to be the first crypto retirement platform of its kind to be able to offer this app to our users. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements coming very soon."

Cryptocurrency retirement accounts have been surging with popularity as Bitcoin IRA has surpassed over 100,000 users and is quickly growing its user base further, making it the largest, most popular, and trusted cryptocurrency IRA platform. Due to growing demand from its users, Bitcoin IRA developed this custom app to provide an unparalleled experience and make it easier to self-trade crypto assets, track your portfolio, set custom price alerts, and monitor monthly interest earned on your crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and even cash.

Bitcoin IRA's new mobile app provides a full solution for self-directed crypto IRA investors. The app also makes it easier for new retirement investors seeking to invest in crypto to create an account within minutes and upon account funding, can start making crypto investments directly from their mobile devices.

To download the mobile app and create a FREE account, please visit the app on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, or call 866-333-4307 for support.

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their self-directed retirement accounts.

They provide a secure self-trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts. Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo. Users can also earn up to 6%* interest on their cash and crypto assets with IRA Earn.

Bitcoin IRA has processed over $1.5 billion in transactions and has over 100,000 users with more than 2,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

