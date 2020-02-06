Bitcoin IRA™ Reports 11.6% Average Net Return For Self-Directed Investors In The First Month Of 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies, gold and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today announced that its clients are seeing strong returns by adding cryptocurrency to their retirement accounts.

In just the first month of 2020, the average return for all clients who purchased cryptocurrency anytime in January 2020 was 11.6%. This was a blended average across all digital assets the company offers which include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Stellar Lumens and Zcash.

The coin breakdown on investor returns (purchases made anytime in January 2020):

11.9% average investor return for Bitcoin (BTC)

10.0% average investor return for Ethereum (ETH)

13.9% average investor return for Litecoin (LTC)

5.4% average investor return for Ripple (XRP)

11.9% average investor return for Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

16.0% average investor return for Stellar Lumens (XLM)

61.6% average investor return for Zcash (ZEC)

No purchases for Bitcoin SV

In comparison, if consumers invested in stocks on the first trading day of the year, January 2nd, 2020, they would have reported loses by the end of the month with the S&P 500 and Dow (DJIA) both returning -0.6% and -1.3%, respectively. Bitcoin IRA's clients also had stronger returns than leading technology stocks such as Amazon (AMZN) with a 7.1% gain, Facebook (FB) with a -2.3% loss and Apple (AAPL) with a 4.5% gain (source: Yahoo Finance).

Bitcoin IRA's clients take advantage of the price movements of cryptocurrencies by being able to use the company's proprietary self-trading platform. This feature allows its clients to buy, sell or swap digital assets online in real-time 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The company also provides its clients with industry-leading security and $100 million custody insurance, through its partnership with BitGo Trust, and in October it announced clients can soon earn interest on their cash and crypto IRA holdings.

Chris Kline, COO, Bitcoin IRA said:

"Cryptocurrencies are continuing to out-perform traditional markets and our early investors are able to capitalize on these gains. There has never been a better time for individuals to consider diversifying a part of their retirements accounts into this fast-moving sector using our easy, fast and secure crypto IRA platform."

Bitcoin IRA has lowered its rates for 2020. Individuals interested in adding cryptocurrencies to their IRA can learn more at bitcoinira.com or by calling 877-936-7175.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange and then moves the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 650 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

