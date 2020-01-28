Bitcoin IRA™ Surpasses Milestone of $400 Million in Cryptocurrency Transactions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA , the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies, gold and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today announced that it has exceeded $400 million in cryptocurrency transactions after launching their 24/7 self-trading crypto IRA platform one year ago.

The company overachieved in 2019 following the launch of its online self-trading platform one year earlier. Customers are now able to rollover an existing IRA or start a new retirement account, self-trade cryptocurrency online 24/7, safely store their IRA at BitGo Trust and then track their holdings and transactions in real-time all within the Bitcoin IRA platform.

The milestones were achieved by the company hitting several key accomplishments in 2019:

Announced an exclusive partnership with BitGo Trust to upgrade its custody services to provide $100 million insurance, 30% lower custody fees and military-grade security with SOC 2 Type 2 certification and bank-grade Class III vaults from BitGo Inc. (see Coindesk story).

insurance, 30% lower custody fees and military-grade security with SOC 2 Type 2 certification and bank-grade Class III vaults from BitGo Inc. (see Coindesk story). Launched an interest-earning beta program where select clients can earn interest on their crypto and cash holdings at Bitcoin IRA (see Cointelegraph story)

Closed a private round of investment capital to accelerate the company's product development.

Launched cryptocurrency Swaps (see announcement).

Launched Digital Gold to its self-trading retirement platform.

Integrated Advanced Biometric Security for faster BSA/AML compliance and more secure transactions (see story)

Improved their platform with technology enhancements allowing for faster, easier on-boarding and account funding.

Chris Kline, COO, Bitcoin IRA said:

"Reaching this new high is a testament to our top-notch security features, superior customer experience, competitive pricing, innovative product offering, seamless online IRA transfer process and proprietary real-time 24/7 self-trading platform. We are proud to be the market leader and by offering these one-of-a-kind features we continue to raise the bar in the industry. We are announcing substantial product launches in 2020 that should accelerate our company's growth and further enhance our client's ability to self-manage and grow their retirement portfolios."

Individuals can learn more about Bitcoin IRA's offerings at bitcoinira.com or by calling 877-936-7175.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange and then moves the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 600 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

Contact: press@bitcoinira.com

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

Related Links

https://www.bitcoinira.com

