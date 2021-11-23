Bitcoin Latinum and TapStats Announce "GENESIS," an NFT Minting and Landmark Sports Event at Art Basel 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) and TapStats, Inc. announce a new partnership that immediately redefines fan engagement and the economics of sports. The GENESIS NFT platform harnesses the power of creators, athletes, and contributors who combine to make sporting events entertaining and compelling content. Influencers, super fans, celebrities, icons, coaches, and more can now join the best fighter athletes today in a gamified hybrid-reality metaverse where NFT values are actively developed, and the fan base is continuously enriched with live digital and crypto-based content.

Bitcoin Latinum TapStats GENESIS: NFT Minting 12/1/21 Art Bassel Miami

The red-carpet launch event will be held on Wednesday, December 1st at Art Basel Miami, and is hosted by founders Dr. Don Basile (Bitcoin Latinum) and Sensei Paul Misir (TapStats), joined by MMA superstar Paige VanZant and over 40 leading Instagram model influencers at Mr. Jones (320 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139) hotspot in Miami.

TapStats is a "fan-certified" digital platform, and Bitcoin Latinum is a newly released cryptocurrency 3.0. The partnership of two leaders creates an exclusive event that features a never-before-seen combination of power brokers, combat sports, and crypto. This celebrity-filled event will be attended by today's best-recognized MMA fighters and tomorrow's superstars and will include a special musical performance by Wiz Khalifa.

GENESIS tickets are NFTs themselves, and the inaugural event tickets will be issued as a tradable NFT that grants perennial access to the GENESIS annual event in the future. Only 200 GENESIS tickets will be minted, and future GENESIS attendees will need to hold or buy an existing Genesis Ticket NFT.

Dr. Don Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum & CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation expressed, "We are very excited about the opportunity to allow end consumers to participate in the blockchain future of NFT and use crypto in this emerging exciting sports metaverse..." about the partnership with TapStats!

GENESIS will also feature the first-ever "Fighter Draft" (like NBA and NFL Drafts) where the top-25 unsigned MMA and boxing fighters will be nominated by fans and the TapStats Draft Board that includes legends of MMA and boxing. Between November 1-30 fans can visit www.Fighterdraft.com to vote for their favorite fighters.

Bitcoin Latinum is the only cryptocurrency available today that offered the features and technical capability required to power the GENESIS metaverse and real-time fan engagement on its hyper-scalable mainnet. Watching MMA events is now rewarding and lucrative too! As fans tap on their TapStats app screens to record strike data, they earn Bitcoin LTNM. The more events fans watch and record, the more coin they receive! In addition, fans can tip fighters at any point (before, during, or after matches) with LTNM. Tipping, along with NFT sales, creates new economic opportunities for fighters who can now go directly to fans based on their social media capability and audience demand.

GENESIS NFTs provide favorable economics for creators compared to the current industry economics of NFT proceeds in addition to the potential perpetual royalties. Additionally, NFTs can be "fused" during special 4-hour windows during events to create "super NFTs" creating a rarer and more valuable asset. Genesis NFT's will utilize the LTNM blockchain that has appreciated by approximately 1000% since its October 2021 launch, giving GENESIS NFTs the benefit of a fast-growing underlying currency. Fans across the globe that were previously limited by access to content or participation can now fully experience and engage in a sport that is beloved by 450 million fans.

Sensei Paul Misir, the Founder of TapStats, states,

"This game-changing partnership immediately alters the combat sports landscape and opens up a fun-profit factor never seen before."

Art collectors, MMA fans, investors, and eventgoers alike will join surprise special guest celebrity hosts, including MMA superstar Paige VanZant, Eric Apple and UFC star Mike Chandler to usher in the future of Sport at the #1stFIGHTERDraft event on 12/1/21.

ABOUT Bitcoin Latinum:

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

ABOUT TAPSTATS:

Founded by Sensei Paul Misir, TapStats ( www.tapstats.live ) is building the future of Sport, as a totally new category of decentralized MMA organization built-off our now proven "fan-certified" automated judging system, direct user-to-athlete payment, and buying into fighters' careers as crypto/NFT-based stocks to trade or hold longer-term as they appreciate and are gamified.

Similar to other sports that are opening up lower leagues, TapStats will open up the 19,000 events globally held annually in MMA & boxing as evergreen fresh new content to fans, as well unleash the next generation of superstars. TapStats is developing a fully A.I.-powered platform of real-time modeling and autonomous match-making around fan-created data, and the incorporation of secondary and tertiary data to build predictive data and help make the fight experience even more fun and engaging!

For more information, please visit https://tapstats.live

About Monsoon

Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, an innovative blockchain company based in Palo Alto, California, was selected by Bitcoin Latinum as its founding partner. Monsoon is focused on innovative cloud solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, leveraging the latest blockchain technology to develop powerful business solutions that allow the successful digitization of and listing of assets across a variety of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and media and entertainment. Dr. Donald Basile, Monsoon's CEO, and founder, is the former CEO of Fusion IO, a company known for playing a major role in implementing the cloud systems at Apple and Facebook as well as partnerships with HP, IBM, and Dell.

PR inquiries: [email protected]

https://www.tapstats.live/fighter-draft

https://www.fighterdraft.com/

@bitcoinlatinum

@tapstats.live

Media Contact:

TARA, Ink.

Timur Tugberk

[email protected] | (202) 294-4264

SOURCE Bitcoin Latinum; TapStats