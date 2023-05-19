Bitcoin Legends Make Their Mark On The First Bitcoin Car, The $48M Prius

This iconic car gained its name after Bitcoin pioneer Rassah sold 1,000 BTC in 2013 to acquire the car (then, only valued at $22,000). Coindesk then picked up the story in 2019, and at the time of publication, Bitcoin's peak value had the car valued at $48M.

The car is on display at Bitcoin2023, which runs from Thursday, May 18th, to Saturday, May 20th. Interested bidders can participate in the online auction on Scarce.City , with the opportunity to own this historic artifact of the Bitcoin revolution.

In a tribute to the Bitcoin movement and its champions advocating for a decentralized future, the $48M Prius is being signed by esteemed Bitcoin OGs worldwide. This act further solidifies the car's status as a living legend and a symbol of Bitcoin's remarkable journey.

David Bailey, the CEO of BTC and Bitcoin Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm, stating "This [car] is an important piece of Bitcoin history. As far as I can remember, it was the first real, serious purchase with Bitcoin. It wasn't just a pizza from Papa Johns, it was substantial. This car was the original Lambo for Bitcoin."

David then went on to say that he'd like to own the car himself and would preserve it in a Bitcoin museum.

Since 2013, the Prius has been to over 30 Bitcoin events and transported hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash from early Bitcoin ATMs. To Bitcoin enthusiasts and the broader Bitcoin community, the First Bitcoin Car represents the turning point of digital currency, launching it from simply an idea into an accepted store of value.

And while the famous "Bitcoin Pizza" is long gone, the Prius remains a tangible, integral part of Bitcoin "firsts."

As a special bonus, all bidders will receive an exclusive auction NFT after placing their first bid, to be distributed post-auction. The winning bidder of the auction will also receive a commemorative 1 of 1 NFT, along with the honor of adding their signature to this significant piece of Bitcoin history. All NFTs will be minted via counterparty on the Bitcoin blockchain.

For more information about the auction and to participate, please visit FirstBitcoinCar.com .

To see videos of Bitcoin legends signing the car you check out our Twitter

