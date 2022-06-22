Bitcoin of America adds Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to ATMs

Bitcoin of America added Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in April. They are constantly making updates to their BTMs to add coins that are high in demand. To date, Bitcoin of America has 2,500 plus BTMs across 31 states. Bitcoin of America also offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin options online and at their BTM locations. To find a BTM you can visit their website and enter in your address to find the nearest one.