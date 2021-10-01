Bitcoin of America Becomes New Entitlement Sponsor of The Chicago Blackhawks Radio Post-Game Show

Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Their mission is to provide their customers with a fast and easy transaction process, while securing the best rate in the market. Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, they are known for their 24/7 customer support.

Bitcoin of America is optimistic about this new opportunity and the future of sports. The Bitcoin of America team mentioned how special it is to be working with a team like the Blackhawks who play in same city as their headquarters. Bitcoin of Americas' CEO, Sonny Meraban even placed the company's first Bitcoin ATM in a Chicago liquor store.

Bitcoin of America announced in August of this year that they planned to work with WGN Radio to help integrate cryptocurrency into daily life. WGN Radio even added a daily cryptocurrency market update sponsored by Bitcoin of America. Sonny Meraban, and Director of Marketing, Jenna Polinsky, went on air to discuss the basics of cryptocurrency and how to use a Bitcoin ATM.

Bitcoin of America launched in 2015. They currently have 1200+ locations across 31 US states. To date, they have 30 plus Bitcoin ATMs in Chicago and are continuing to expand. Their Bitcoin ATMs can be found in convenience stores, gas stations, liquor stores, and most 24-hour locations. Bitcoin of America even offers a host program for businesses to earn extra income. They are hoping to catch the attention of much larger facilities. Bitcoin of America is eager to place their first Bitcoin ATM into a sports stadium.

