Bitcoin of America is Hoping to Inspire Women to Join the Crypto Industry by Sending its Powerful Female Team to Bitcoin 2021

Bitcoin of America brought their Director of Business Development, Director of Marketing/ Tablet Sales, and Chief Operating Officer to the conference, all of them being female. Bitcoin of America's Director of Marketing and Tablet Sales, Jenna Polinsky, spoke out about her experience at the conference.

"When we first got there, I noticed almost immediately the lack of female presence in the room. There are so many powerful women in this country, and we want to make sure they are being represented at Bitcoin of America. We are hoping to use our influence to bring more women into the industry."

Alice Goredestky, Director of Business Development, had similar thoughts.

"Male presence is huge in the technology sector and in the crypto space. I am excited to be part of an inclusive company like Bitcoin of America who encourages women to succeed in a male dominant industry."

Bitcoin of America also announced their new podcast that launches next month. The podcast will be run by an all-female team.

