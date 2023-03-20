Bitcoin Paper Wallet Relaunches Website with New and Improved Features

Bitcoin Paper Wallet Offers a Safe and User-Friendly Way to Store and Gift Cryptocurrencies.

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin is the most famous and firmly established cryptocurrency. While many people would like to experiment with Bitcoin, they are made nervous by sensational headlines and a lack of confidence in their internet skills. Bitcoin Paper Wallet aims to make it easier for everyone to access Bitcoin. Their latest innovation to that end is the relaunch of their website bitcoinpaperwallet.com.

As well as upgrades to increase the website's speed and improvements to security protocols, the user interface has been streamlined, and more options added. The new, improved website is now fully responsive so you can generate bitcoin wallets on the go with any mobile device. Bitcoin Paper Wallet has also released a free-to-download app, available in the Google Play store, for use on mobile devices.

It may seem counter-intuitive to download cryptocurrency into a paper wallet, but there are many advantages to doing so. Having Bitcoin stored in a paper wallet means it is completely secure and not dependent on online exchanges that can collapse, be hacked and potentially lose investors' money. The user fully controls the creation of their paper wallet, and a number of security measures make the process completely safe. Once Bitcoin has been sent to the paper wallet, the owner knows it is impossible for hackers or unscrupulous people to steal their cryptocurrency.

Another appealing factor contributing to the growing popularity of Bitcoin Paper Wallet is how they make it easy to give cryptocurrency as a gift, for example, gifting a paper wallet to a newborn grandchild. However, whoever an investor wishes to gift Bitcoin to, a paper wallet is a safe, convenient, and attractive method to use as a present.

Some who are new to cryptocurrency may be concerned that it is a passing fad. 'Crypto pessimists' talk about fluctuating rates and increased government regulations while 'crypto optimists' enthuse about the ever-increasing value of Bitcoin and how it is now becoming accepted as currency in many countries worldwide. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian calls himself a "crypto pragmatist". In a recent interview with Forbes, he stated that he "believes that crypto, and Bitcoin in particular, is here to stay." He compared the advent of blockchain to the creation of paper, saying that we would start to see more and more applications for this technology that would "compound in value and utility" over the years.

While no one can predict the future, many experts predict that Bitcoin will dramatically increase in value this year. An encouraging statistic is that in February, the price of Bitcoin increased by more than 40 percent since the end of 2022, making it one the most positive starts to a year for the cryptocurrency. For those looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Paper Wallet could be the safest and easiest way to begin.

