Fold brought the world's first bitcoin rewards Visa Debit Card to US market in 2020 and now expands its engagement with Visa to Latin American community

PHOENIX, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fold is excited to announce the opening of its new office in El Salvador, which will serve as its base for operations in Latin America. The move comes as part of Fold's ongoing commitment to making bitcoin as easy and accessible as possible for everyone around the world.

"We're thrilled to be establishing an office and local team in El Salvador," said Will Reeves, CEO of Fold. "As a country that has embraced bitcoin and has been a pioneer in adopting new monetary technology, we believe that El Salvador is the perfect place for Fold to expand its presence in Latin America."

Bitcoin Rewards Company Fold Expands to El Salvador as Base for Latin American Operations Tweet this

Fold has big plans for El Salvador and will soon announce partnerships with major players in the region. The company's innovative rewards program and embedded bitcoin infrastructure will enable it to provide valuable solutions to consumers and businesses alike. To date Fold's bitcoin rewards infrastructure has processed over $1 Billion in volume.

"President Bukele wants the best and the brightest to move to El Salvador to come build new capital markets and the future of finance. Fold certainly fits that description and we are excited to welcome them to Bitcoin Country," said Stacy Herbert, National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador.

Fold's expansion to El Salvador is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to build a global bitcoin community. The new office and local team will enable Fold to provide even more personalized support to its Latin American users and partners.

To stay updated on Fold's expansion in El Salvador and upcoming partnerships, please visit our website at www.foldapp.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Denis Burba at [email protected].

About Fold

Fold, the leading bitcoin rewards company, offers the easiest and simplest way to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases. Holders of the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Visa Debit can earn bitcoin on every purchase they make or take advantage of exclusive opportunities to earn bitcoin when shopping at partner brands. The Fold mobile app is available for download for Android or iOS.

SOURCE Fold