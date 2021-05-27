Bitcoin sceptics Nouriel Roubini and Nassim Nicholas Taleb join speakers' roster at CoinGeek Zurich

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGeek Conference is created to foster enterprise blockchain adoption and support technology to enable a new data ecosystem. Doing something that has never been done before requires opening doors to experts with many differing viewpoints, past conferences brought in the likes of Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales who had previously expressed the opinion that he would never allow Bitcoin to be used on his platform.

With the goal of hearing diverse opinions that spawn meaningful discussions CoinGeek Zurich (June 8-10) can now confirm that both Nouriel Roubini and Nassim Nicholas Taleb will address those assembled on and offline with their thoughts, on where value should come from in Blockchain and Digital Currencies.

Last CoinGeek Conference (October 2020) saw over 30,000 viewers access the live stream and both speakers will have the stage for a personal presentation and then join a roundtable discussion including Bitcoin creator, Dr Craig Wright and Ian Grigg, renowned financial cryptographer and inventor of the Ricardian contract.

Last time Roubini and Wright met on stage in London the debate was extremely lively!

Discussion topics will include but not limited to:

What currently drives market value of BTC vs what should drive real value of a digital asset

Does the market correctly consider the real utility of a blockchain or its native token(s)

How should actual utility influence the market price of a blockchain's token

How should scalability of a blockchain influence the market's valuation

Nassim Nicholas Taleb: "I had hoped bitcoin would be a currency that could be transacted with but BTC has turned out to be too volatile and thus a speculative tool, so I look forward to sharing my thoughts and discussing further on this roundtable panel."

Nouriel Roubini: "I think calling cryptocurrencies a currency is a misnomer. The question is if Bitcoin is an asset and if cryptocurrencies can have real utility? I am happy to discuss this further look forward to discussing this at CoinGeek Conference."

Mr Roubini and Mr Taleb will be speaking on day 3 June 10th. For complimentary virtual tickets and event information, please visit www.coingeekconference.com.

To learn more about Bitcoin SV, the largest and most scalable blockchain, visit BitcoinSV.com.

The conference is kindly sponsored by: Fabriik, Cozen O'Connor, SCA Ontier, TAAL, nChain, Vaionex, EHR Data, and Bitcoin Association. For a full list of sponsors check out https://coingeekconference.com.

SOURCE CoinGeek