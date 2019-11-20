Bitcoin SV: BuyBSV.com Expands to Asia, the USA, Brazil & Beyond

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful European launch the website that-allows-you-to-do-exactly-what-it-says-on-the-tin is seeing some rapid expansion into some of the most populous Bitcoin markets in the world. As a result, Bitcoin SV (BSV) can now be bought with VISA or MasterCard on BuyBSV.com in: USA, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, Australia and New Zealand.

Furthermore, websites, portals, blogs and vlogs can now embed our specially designed widget to their content allowing visitors to directly link to BuyBSV.com. For further details on how, head to https://buybsv.com/#becomeapartner.

This global expansion is additional to Canada and countries in Europe, namely, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and United Kingdom.

Editors' Notes:

This is a joint effort between virtual currency trading platform Coinify and CoinGeek, this is a new super-simple way to buy BSV (.com); the only coin with a blockchain that scales (now), has utility (now) and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on (now). A return to the original Bitcoin protocol to be completed by February 2020.

Furthermore, all CoinGeek revenues from this joint effort will go to the Bitcoin Association to help fund its work to grow the BSV ecosystem.

WATCH to learn more about BSV's 1st year: https://bitcoinsv.com/en/learn/independence-day/

For more on BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com and come to the next major BSV event – the CoinGeek conference in London, February 20-21, 2020.

SOURCE Bitcoin SV