Bitcoin SV trading pairs introduced at India-based digital asset exchange BuyUCoin

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BuyUCoin, the popular India-based digital commodities exchange, today announces that it has officially introduced support for Bitcoin SV [BSV] on its platform. With immediate effect, BSV/INR and BSV/USDT trading pairs are listed and available for use.

The introduction of Bitcoin SV trading pairs – including a fiat currency trading pair - by BuyUCoin comes as demand for the BSV digital currency continues to grow globally. All around the world, the utility of the Bitcoin SV blockchain is driving rapid uptake of BSV, with a fast-growing ecosystem of applications and services complementing its ability to function as a fast and cost-effective payments rail (sending a Bitcoin SV payment costs only 1/100 of a U.S. cent).

Established in 2016, BuyUCoin is India's first digital asset market, OTC exchange and wallet. The Delhi-based business provides fiat onramps to digital assets for its 350,000 users, as well as a platform to buy, sell, store and trade a variety of digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat currency through a range of banking services, including UPI, Mobile Wallet, IMPS, NEFT/RTGS, and debit/credit cards.

Welcoming today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association – the global industry organisation which works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain - said:

"With the Bitcoin SV ecosystem expanding every day with new applications and services, we want to make the process of onboarding new users simple and accessible, so that everyone can experience the innovation made possible with a blockchain allowed to scale unbounded. That process just got easier with the introduction of a new fiat onramp to buy and sell BSV at BuyUCoin - an important next step in the growth of Bitcoin SV across India."

Also speaking on the introduction of Bitcoin SV to the BuyUCoin platform, Co-founder and CMO Atulya Bhatt, said:

"At BuyUCoin, we are constantly working towards bringing blockchain and digital asset use mainstream. We do so with a focus on improving both adoption and regulation, so are looking forward to working with an innovative blockchain project that shares this vision."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

