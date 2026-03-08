Bitcoin Treasuries Media Announces The Ultimate Bitcoin Vegas 2026 Kick-Off

News provided byBitcoin Treasuries Media
Mar 08, 2026, 14:54 ET
LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happening Before Conference Week, this is biggest corporate networking event with 500+ founders, operators, treasury leaders, investors, and builders
Bitcoin Treasuries Media, BitcoinTreasuries.net, and True North announce the Ultimate Bitcoin Kick-Off, the biggest corporate networking event before Bitcoin conference week begins, taking place April 26, 2026 at Stadium Swim in Las Vegas.
The Ultimate Bitcoin Kick-Off brings together 500+ founders, operators, treasury leaders, investors, and builders for a full day of curated networking, real conversations, sun, pool, and open bar.
Before the main stage lights up, this exclusive gathering brings together the people actually shaping Bitcoin treasury strategy.
Presented by Bitcoin Treasuries Media in partnership with Bitcoin for Corporations, The Bitcoin Conference, Club Orange, Mad Bitcoin Summit, BitcoinTreasuries.net, True North, and Travel with Bitcoin, the event sets the stage for Vegas conference week.
The Day That Matters
This isn't just another conference networking event. This is where tomorrow's treasury moves quietly start – an intimate evening designed for those who understand that Bitcoin on the balance sheet isn't just a trend, it's a strategic imperative.
"We wanted to create something different from the typical conference experience," says Ed Juline, co-founder of Bitcoin Treasuries Media. "No panels. No posturing. Just the real operators and decision-makers having genuine conversations about what's actually happening in corporate Bitcoin adoption. This is where relationships are built and strategies are shared, the kind of high-signal environment where tomorrow's treasury moves quietly start taking shape."
Who Should Attend
The Ultimate Bitcoin Kick-Off is for:
- Corporate treasurers exploring Bitcoin allocation strategies
- CFOs and board-level decision-makers
- Founders building Bitcoin-forward companies
- Operators and allocators shaping the future of corporate treasury management
- Anyone who wants to meet the Bitcoin Treasury legends – the names behind the filings, strategies, and conviction
A Full Day of High-Signal Networking
The event kicks off at 2:00 PM with optional, curated icebreakers designed to facilitate meaningful introductions and jumpstart connections. At 4:00 PM, the Women in Bitcoin Happy Hour provides a dedicated space for attendees to connect with the women shaping the industry. As evening approaches, speed networking sessions and match-making opportunities maximize connections across the ecosystem. Throughout the day, a photobooth and content corner allow teams to capture professional content for their marketing efforts.
The gathering creates three strategic advantages for attendees: teams can align before conference week chaos begins, operators can meet the decision-makers shaping Bitcoin treasury strategy alongside builders and leaders across the ecosystem, and everyone gains a head start on building momentum before the main conference launches.
Premium Experiences Available
The event offers multiple ticket tiers to accommodate different needs, including:
- Standard access tickets through various partner organizations
- Private cabana access for premium VIP hosting experiences (limited availability)
- Logo sponsorship opportunities with merchandise and brand exposure
Event Details
What:
The Ultimate Bitcoin Kick-Off
Where:
Stadium Swim, 8 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
When:
Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 2:00 PM - 11:00 PM PDT
Highlights:
Sun. Pool. Open bar. Bitcoin only.
Presented by:
Bitcoin Treasuries Media
Partners:
Bitcoin for Corporations, The Bitcoin Conference, Club Orange, Mad Bitcoin Summit, BitcoinTreasuries.net, True North, and Travel with Bitcoin
Hosted by:
Ed Juline, Timothy Kotzman, Analys Falchuk, Anuja Chokshi, Rizzo, and Club Orange
Industry Event Focuses on Bitcoin's Emerging Role in Corporate Finance
The event will bring together corporate strategists and financial decision-makers to discuss the role of Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets. Participants are expected to exchange perspectives on how digital assets are influencing corporate finance strategies and treasury management practices.
Sponsorship Opportunities Available
Limited sponsorship packages are available, including private cabana hosting, branded content opportunities, and exclusive wristband placement.
For sponsorship inquiries, users can contact [email protected]
About Bitcoin Treasuries Media
Bitcoin Treasuries Media is dedicated to covering and connecting the growing ecosystem of companies and institutions adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies. users can learn more at https://bitcointreasuries.media
Media Contact: For press inquiries, users can contact [email protected]
Contact:
Founder
Phil
21M Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Bitcoin Treasuries Media
