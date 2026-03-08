Bitcoin Treasuries Media Announces The Ultimate Bitcoin Vegas 2026 Kick-Off

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happening Before Conference Week, this is biggest corporate networking event with 500+ founders, operators, treasury leaders, investors, and builders

Bitcoin Treasuries Media , BitcoinTreasuries.net , and True North announce the Ultimate Bitcoin Kick-Off , the biggest corporate networking event before Bitcoin conference week begins, taking place April 26, 2026 at Stadium Swim in Las Vegas.

Bitcoin Treasuries Media Bitcoin Treasuries Media

The Ultimate Bitcoin Kick-Off brings together 500+ founders, operators, treasury leaders, investors, and builders for a full day of curated networking, real conversations, sun, pool, and open bar.

Before the main stage lights up, this exclusive gathering brings together the people actually shaping Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Presented by Bitcoin Treasuries Media in partnership with Bitcoin for Corporations , The Bitcoin Conference , Club Orange , Mad Bitcoin Summit , BitcoinTreasuries.net , True North , and Travel with Bitcoin , the event sets the stage for Vegas conference week.

The Day That Matters

This isn't just another conference networking event. This is where tomorrow's treasury moves quietly start – an intimate evening designed for those who understand that Bitcoin on the balance sheet isn't just a trend, it's a strategic imperative.

"We wanted to create something different from the typical conference experience," says Ed Juline, co-founder of Bitcoin Treasuries Media. "No panels. No posturing. Just the real operators and decision-makers having genuine conversations about what's actually happening in corporate Bitcoin adoption. This is where relationships are built and strategies are shared, the kind of high-signal environment where tomorrow's treasury moves quietly start taking shape."

Who Should Attend

The Ultimate Bitcoin Kick-Off is for:

Corporate treasurers exploring Bitcoin allocation strategies

allocation strategies CFOs and board-level decision-makers

Founders building Bitcoin -forward companies

-forward companies Operators and allocators shaping the future of corporate treasury management

Anyone who wants to meet the Bitcoin Treasury legends – the names behind the filings, strategies, and conviction

A Full Day of High-Signal Networking

The event kicks off at 2:00 PM with optional, curated icebreakers designed to facilitate meaningful introductions and jumpstart connections. At 4:00 PM, the Women in Bitcoin Happy Hour provides a dedicated space for attendees to connect with the women shaping the industry. As evening approaches, speed networking sessions and match-making opportunities maximize connections across the ecosystem. Throughout the day, a photobooth and content corner allow teams to capture professional content for their marketing efforts.

The gathering creates three strategic advantages for attendees: teams can align before conference week chaos begins, operators can meet the decision-makers shaping Bitcoin treasury strategy alongside builders and leaders across the ecosystem, and everyone gains a head start on building momentum before the main conference launches.

Premium Experiences Available

The event offers multiple ticket tiers to accommodate different needs, including:

Standard access tickets through various partner organizations

Private cabana access for premium VIP hosting experiences (limited availability)

Logo sponsorship opportunities with merchandise and brand exposure

Event Details

What:

The Ultimate Bitcoin Kick-Off

Where:

Stadium Swim, 8 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

When:

Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 2:00 PM - 11:00 PM PDT

Highlights:

Sun. Pool. Open bar. Bitcoin only.

Presented by:

Bitcoin Treasuries Media

Partners:

Bitcoin for Corporations, The Bitcoin Conference, Club Orange, Mad Bitcoin Summit, BitcoinTreasuries.net, True North, and Travel with Bitcoin

Hosted by:

Ed Juline , Timothy Kotzman , Analys Falchuk , Anuja Chokshi , Rizzo , and Club Orange

Industry Event Focuses on Bitcoin's Emerging Role in Corporate Finance

The event will bring together corporate strategists and financial decision-makers to discuss the role of Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets. Participants are expected to exchange perspectives on how digital assets are influencing corporate finance strategies and treasury management practices.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Limited sponsorship packages are available, including private cabana hosting, branded content opportunities, and exclusive wristband placement.

For sponsorship inquiries, users can contact [email protected]

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

About Bitcoin Treasuries Media

Bitcoin Treasuries Media is dedicated to covering and connecting the growing ecosystem of companies and institutions adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies. users can learn more at https://bitcointreasuries.media

Media Contact: For press inquiries, users can contact [email protected]

Contact:

Founder

Phil

21M Communications

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926844/Bitcoin_Treasuries_Media.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926888/Bitcoin_Treasuries_Media.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926843/Bitcoin_Treasuries_Media_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bitcoin Treasuries Media