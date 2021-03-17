BitcoinBuyersGuide Introduces the Most Advanced Exchange Filter in the Cryptocurrency Industry

ZURICH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the need for an easy solution to find the best exchange has become more obvious than ever.

Recently, Bitcoin Buyers Guide, a crypto reviews network, has launched the most advanced crypto exchange search filter. The search filter consists of numerous triggers and options in order for potential newcomers to the industry to avoid illicit exchanges and brokers.

The glossary behind the filter consists of machine learning algorithms that study the behavior of every cryptocurrency enthusiast and is able to return the most suitable broker or exchange for that particular user.

The website provides a list of top-rated exchanges that corresponds to the selected categories. The selector is comprised of the following options:



Derivatives Trading

Options Trading

Spot Trading

User Country

Deposit Options

And can grade brokers by the following criteria:



Anonymity

Copy-Trading

Fees

Regulation

Security

User-friendliness

Deposit and Withdrawal methods

Trading Instruments

User Experience

Thanks to the exchange filter, now every newcomer to the crypto industry can freely explore and find the best options for his needs, avoiding many hours of research that must be done to make the best choice of a broker.

About the company

Bitcoin Buyers Guide is an award-winning research agency, which has reviewed and graded the most prominent cryptocurrency trading brokers. With over 60 reviews and multiple ratings for different exchanges, BitcoinBuyersGuide is aiming to provide the most comprehensive review and guide for newcomers to the crypto trading industry. With years of experience and research, the information on display is of high quality. There are more than 10 000 hours put into researching exchanges and the crypto market as a whole.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Bitcoin Buyers Guide

Related Links

https://bitcoinbuyersguide.com/

