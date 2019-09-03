Bitcoin.com Exchange Launches with Negative 0.3% Trading Fees for Users

ST. KITTS and NEVIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fintech company Bitcoin.com has launched its own cryptocurrency exchange to complement the array of Bitcoin-focused products it already offers to cryptocurrency users.

Bitcoin.com

Introducing the Bitcoin.com Exchange, Stefan Rust, CEO of Bitcoin.com, highlighted, "When you want to trade cryptocurrency, you look for an exchange which is trustworthy and which also offers you a wide range of digital assets. Bitcoin.com has been in the crypto space since the beginning and our new exchange, which supports many different coins and soon SLP tokens, will complement our existing trusted products in making money work for everyone."

The exchange, which revolves around an industry-standard interface that seasoned traders will be accustomed to, aims to offer fast, efficient trading through a powerful matching engine and high-liquidity secured by partnerships with other leading cryptocurrency exchanges. It also offers various security features including cold storage, institutional-grade encryption, and IP whitelisting. The exchange's quick sign up process lets users start trading immediately after creating an account.

The Bitcoin.com Exchange caters to various cryptocurrency communities. Users can trade against popular base currencies including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Core (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT), each paired with various other cryptocurrencies including Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), EOS, Tron (TRX), Stellar (XLM) Dash, and Zcash (ZEC). More trading pairs will be added over time.

Prior to the exchange launching, over 10,000 users pre-registered for benefits including 25% discounted trading for three months. Pre-registered users are also eligible to win one of five $1,000 Bitcoin Cash (BCH) airdrops and other exclusive prizes totaling over $10,000 when they make their first trade on the exchange.

The Bitcoin.com Exchange has launched with a new promotion wherein users earn for trading on the platform. Danish Chaudry, Managing Director of the Bitcoin.com Exchange, explained, "The negative 0.3% fees are a double incentive to traders. You'll earn back the trading fees paid plus 0.3% of your total cumulative trading volume. The more you trade, the more you earn!"

The launch promotion, which runs for three months from the exchange launch, lets users earn up to $5,000 with the maximum total cumulative trade being $1,000,000. Visit the Bitcoin.com Exchange for more details.

