BitDeer and Bitmain Join Forces in New Marketing Initiatives

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDeer.com is excited to announce that the leading computing power-sharing platform is joining forces with China's crypto mining giant Bitmain to forge a strategic brand alliance. The partnership has been kicked off through a series of cross-marketing initiatives with Antminer, BTC.com and AntPool, three of Bitmain's major subsidiary product lines.

BTC.com and AntPool became BitDeer.com's debut strategic partners, dedicated to providing transparent, stable and professional mining pool services to BitDeer.com's global users since the platform's official launch last December. Since then, AntPool and BTC.com have become reliable partners for BitDeer.com, offering users the opportunity to participate in the world's largest mining pools. With BitDeer.com, there are no centralized middlemen due to mining payouts being directly provided from the mining pool to the user's own wallet, which differs from many other platforms.

BitDeer.com was also the first computing power-sharing platform to offer mining plans deploying Antminer's new ultra-efficient S17 cryptocurrency miners after the hardware was announced. This has led to higher processing power with a reduction in energy consumption and an added value of lowered pricing.

Speaking of the new partnership, Celine Lu, founder of BitDeer.com, said: "Closely working together with Bitmain's hardware products has provided major advantages for BitDeer's computing power-sharing platform, allowing us to expand our integration capabilities and scalability, and provide the greatest value that we can give to all of our users."

"We firmly believe the cooperation between Bitmain and BitDeer is a positive strategy," said Xiaojun Fan, Bitmain's head of APAC sales. "The partnership will greatly increase mining options for our customer base."

CEO of BTC.com Zhong Zhuang has said, "The cryptocurrency market continues to develop and gain mainstream acceptance. In the future, more investors and new commercial hardware mining operators will enter into the cryptocurrency mining industry. For these larger mining operations, they have the leverage and capital to achieve economies of scale. However, for small and medium-sized mining users, BitDeer.com's scalable, reliable, worry-free and transparent sharing mining mode will be the best choice to be competitive against the large players."

Another strategic partner, Antpool's co-founder Xin Tian believed the emergence of BitDeer.com has disrupted the traditional status quo of mining operations. "With the energy costs and initial hardware investments greatly reduced, the barrier of entry for mining has been lowered. Any investors or mining enthusiast can quickly participate in mining cryptocurrencies and receive payouts immediately, which will inevitably provide users with a much friendlier user experience with less risk."

As a rising star in the field of cryptocurrency mining, BitDeer.com has been gaining prominence with millions of users for over six months and has served more than 200 countries around the world. BitDeer.com has become a leader due to its intuitive user experience, competitive energy sourcing and expert operational management.

BitDeer.com's computing power-sharing platform and dedicated mining sharing service provide the best turnkey mining solution for miners of all sizes. Miners can reduce operational overhead and initial investment when working with BitDeer.com due to the economies of scale that BitDeer.com offers. The unprecedented transparency that BitDeer.com provides is unlike other competitors as users are able to see clearly the operations of the machine rental and receive their crypto mining rewards directly from the mining pool to the wallet of their choice.

BitDeer.com also maintains world-class professional server operation facilities and the top colocation maintenance teams with strong industry resource integration capabilities. The industry resources allow for BitDeer.com to work with sustainable electricity providers for the lowest prices. By controlling costs through economies of scale, BitDeer.com is able to obtain the lowest pricing on the operational overhead and pass down the savings directly to miners who participate in the mining platform.

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

