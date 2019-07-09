BitDeer Founder & CEO Celine Lu Attended Bitcoin 2019 to Discuss the Driving Force Behind Bitcoin

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, Celine Lu, Founder & CEO of the world's leading computing power sharing platform BitDeer.com, was invited to share her insights of the Bitcoin community and cloud mining industry at Bitcoin 2019.

In her speech entitled "BitDeer: The New Driving Force Behind Bitcoin," Celine Lu gave a thorough introduction of BitDeer.com, the pioneer computing power sharing platform aiming to solve the problem of low efficiency in the Bitcoin mining industry and lower the barrier to entry for individual miners to gain Bitcoin. Celine also shared her vision of restoring the fundamental principle of decentralization to the blockchain community.

To provide a reliable and transparent way for global crypto community members to mine Bitcoin and other PoW cryptocurrencies, Celine launched BitDeer where users could start mining within merely 10 minutes of placing an order on December 2018. With its proprietary real-time computing power allocation technology, BitDeer is the first shared mining platform to truly implement the segmentation and allocation of computing power. Users can now purchase his share of computing power segmented by terahash.

In order to save its customers from the hassle of purchasing and installation of heavy and noisy mining equipment, BitDeer has also partnered with eight out of the top ten largest Bitcoin mining pools in the world including BTC.com, AntPool, F2Pool, and ViaBTC. Users are enabled to choose and switch between the world's top mining pools, monitor the mining process and receive daily payouts directly from the designated mining pool to his chosen wallet address.

Celine Lu also shared some interesting statistics about BitDeer.com with hundreds of audience:

1 million monthly active users

More than 5 million visits

300% sales growth within the last three months

Ranks at top 3 in cloud mining market share

Customers from 223 countries and regions all over the world

Repeat purchase rate is over 80%

4 orders placed by each user every month

The biggest spender has purchased a total amount of over USD $7.68 million , with at least USD $7.27 million in return

, with at least USD in return Stable daily platform output of over 100 BTC even during the bear market

Through an exclusive strategic partnership with Bitmain, the largest manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining equipment by market share, BitDeer.com is now working with professional and top-notch mining facilities all over the globe including the U.S., Canada, Russia, Northern Europe, and China. With sufficient miner supplies, miner slots, and a cutting-edge automated computing power monitor system, the platform is proud to provide its global users support from a team of world-class operations and management experts.

Celine Lu concluded her speech by restating BitDeer's vision and dedication to a healthier cryptocurrency mining ecosystem and a more transparent cloud mining industry, echoing her appeal during the 2019 China Mining Industry Summit in Beijing two weeks ago. Hosted by BitDeer.com and joined by hundreds of mining industry leaders in China, the summit introduced the Cloud Mining Industrial Standard Draft to highlight the following key points:

Computing power in the cloud mining industry should be transparent and traceable.

The industry is advised to develop an open and fair product model, in which users will receive direct payouts from mining pools, hence no cloud mining platform should be an intermediary for users' earnings.

All platforms are expected to keep the computing power fluctuations within certain limits. For example, the fluctuation rate for 98% of the total computing power should be kept within 3%; and the number for 85% of the total computing power should be 1%.

Mining facilities connected with platforms must ensure that at least 98% of the miner hardware is powered on and online for at least 98% of the time.

Miner hardware deployed by platforms must limit the computing power fluctuation rate within 5%.

As one of the most enthusiastic members of the Bitcoin community and a pioneer in the mining industry, BitDeer.com will spare no effort to bring higher value to its global users and build a well-developed ecosystem to fuel the whole industry.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.

