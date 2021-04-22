Bitdeer Group Partners With Foundry, Making BitDeer.com First Asian Institutional Client to Join Foundry USA Pool

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdeer Group, a leading digital assets mining company and owner of the popular mining and cloud services platform BitDeer.com, has announced a partnership with Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG) focused on digital asset mining, thereby joining Foundry USA Pool. BitDeer has now added BitDeer.com's bitcoin mining compute power to Foundry's US-based cryptocurrency mining pool, expanding the reach of both companies in the global market.

BitDeer.com is an innovator in mining tools that make cryptocurrency mining, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) mining, more accessible. Users can purchase cloud hashrate from BitDeer.com's distributed network and receive a payout of digital assets directly from mining pools. Specifically, BitDeer.com's easy-to-use system eliminates entry barriers such as purchasing mining rigs or monitoring electricity costs, making scalable mining available to everyone.

"We are excited to now be mining on Foundry USA Pool, which is the leading North American pool for bitcoin mining," said Matt Kong, CEO of BitDeer. "As a premier cryptocurrency mining company, we highly value Foundry USA Pool's institutional standards of transparency and compliance."

BitDeer is the latest mining company to start mining on Foundry USA Pool, whose other major customers include North American institutional miners Blockcap, Hut 8, and Foundry itself, to name a few. Based completely in the USA and offering some of the most competitive payouts, fees and services, Foundry USA Pool aims to strengthen Bitcoin through geographic decentralization of its mining network - the infrastructure that forms the backbone of Bitcoin.

"We are pleased to welcome BitDeer.com, a world leader in mining and our first institutional client from Asia, to the Foundry USA Pool," said Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry. "We look forward to welcoming more corporate clients from Asia and other regions as we move closer to our goal of securing North America's place among the world's top-five bitcoin mining pools."

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading all-in-one mining and cloud service platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

