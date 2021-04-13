Bitdeer Group Receives $12 Million from Genimous Investment (Hong Kong) For Cloud Hashrate Services

HONG KONG, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdeer Group, the group behind BitDeer.com, the world's leading digital assets mining and cloud service platform, has officially announced that they have successfully been granted funding amounting to $12 million from the Hong Kong subsidiary of Genimous Technology, Genimous Investment (Hong Kong). The funding will be allotted towards the further development of the cloud hashrate service of the Bitdeer Group.

Bitdeer Group

On April 1, the Bitdeer Group released an announcement stating that Genimous Technology has made a large purchase order of cloud hashrate services to the corporation, with a total value of $12 million. The Hong Kong subsidiary of Genimous Technology and Bitdeer Group will collaborate to maximize data exchange and economies of scale, as well as encourage technical innovation and R&D in the blockchain space for both parties. The collaboration between the two sets the path for the improvement of sustainable development at both companies, while making use of the professional, safe and trustworthy platforms of the Bitdeer Group.

Genimous Technology, a well-known company built on technical advancements in research, big data, AI, IOT, and blockchain, is committed to developing and providing technology products and services. Strategic investments in well-known blockchain companies including Bitmain, Matrixport, and BitDeer, are central to the corporation's mission. They aim to build professional teams in the blockchain industry that are focused on advances in technology, research, and solution-based innovation to solve industry problems.

Bitdeer Group is founded by Mr. Jihan Wu, a leader in the cryptocurrency industry, in cooperation with Sequoia Capital, IDG, and other well-known blockchain investment institutions. At present, the Bitdeer Group houses two major service platforms, BitDeer.com and Mining++, providing users with full ecological mining services include mining services and management. The service platforms make for an all-inclusive range of services for retail and institutional investors, as well as miners. As the world's most reliable digital assets mining ecological service provider, the Bitdeer Group has long years of professional industry experience and a deep understanding of blockchain technology, and thus is a key player in promoting comprehensive business growth and more cutting-edge innovation within the space.

BitDeer.com is the world's leading digital assets mining and cloud service platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

