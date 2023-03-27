Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company and Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination

Extraordinary general meeting of Blue Safari's shareholders to be held on April 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Blue Safari recommends Blue Safari's shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals at the extraordinary general meeting

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company ("Bitdeer"), a world-leading technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community, and Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSGA) ("Blue Safari"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective the registration statement of Bitdeer Technologies Group ("BTG") on Form F-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") related to the previously announced proposed business combination of Bitdeer and Blue Safari (the "Business Combination").

The board of directors of Blue Safari recommends its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed Business Combination and the related proposals described in its definitive proxy statement dated March 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), at Blue Safari's extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"). The EGM will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 11, 2023 to approve, among other things, the Business Combination. Shareholders of record of Blue Safari at the close of business on March 20, 2023 will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the EGM, which will be held virtually via live webcast at www.cstproxy.com/bluesafarigroup/2023 and physically at the offices of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, 450 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10017, as further described in the Proxy Statement.

The Business Combination values Bitdeer at an implied equity value of approximately $1.18 billion. Upon closing of the Business Combination, BTG, the combined company, will become a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq under the ticker "BTDR."

The Business Combination is expected to close shortly after approval by Blue Safari's shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions as described in the Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement.

A copy of each of the Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement can be accessed via the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

The board of directors of Blue Safari recommends its shareholders to vote "FOR" ALL PROPOSALS in advance of the EGM via the internet or by signing, dating, and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the instructions on the proxy card.

Blue Safari's sponsor, BSG First Euro Investment Corp., which owns approximately 49.3% of Blue Safari's issued and outstanding shares as of the record date of the EGM, has agreed to vote its shares in favor of the Business Combination proposal at the EGM.

Blue Safari's shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting may contact Karen Smith, Advantage Proxy Inc., Blue Safari's proxy solicitor, by calling 1-877-870-8565 or 1-206-870-8565 or by emailing [email protected].

About Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community headquartered in Singapore. Bitdeer has committed to providing comprehensive digital asset mining solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in mining such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management and daily operations. Bitdeer has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. To learn more, visit www.bitdeer.com.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by BSG First Euro Investment Corp., a British Virgin Islands company, and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

